Earth Week 2022: BC Office of Sustainability Calls for Ideas

Every year Bellevue College’s Office of Sustainability holds an Earth Week celebration that focuses on climate justice, action, and education for our campus and community. The theme this year? “Climate Voices: Sharing, Listening and Taking Action Together.” Earth Week 2022, which is the 23rd annual celebration, will be held the week of April 18 in a hybrid fashion with a combination of in-person and online events (more details yet to be released) in order to comply with BC’s COVID-19 protocols.

In the past, there have been speakers, workshops, documentary viewings, fairs, and more! Last year there was an “Intro to Hiking & Backpacking” lesson with BC’s Peter Prescott as well as documentary viewings and workshops such as the “Repair What You Wear Workshop” taught by the organization’s founder Ros Studd teaching students how to repair their clothing.

Now you have a chance to pitch your own ideas because the Office of Sustainability is encouraging students to submit their ideas for events! This is your opportunity to make a difference and potentially to see your ideas on display for the campus to learn from and enjoy.

If there’s a speaker or organization you’d like to see discuss a topic, a workshop you would like to have, or even if you want to throw your own little event, email your ideas to sustainability@bellevuecollege.edu.