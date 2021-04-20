Earth Week Events at Bellevue College

April 19, 2021 Callie Gerber Arts & Features 0

Photo courtesy Unsplash

Earth week at Bellevue College is April 19 to 23. The activities planned are either virtual or in-person (mask up and social distance) with the week’s theme being “the future is now.”

Starting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, The Brave Blue World, a documentary touching on innovative technologies to rethink water management, will be shown. If you need a school break, take a yoga class with Rachel Lowe at 11:30 a.m.. Learn more about being a climate activist by tuning into Favianna Rodriguez’s presentation on building cultural power to help create social change at 1:00 p.m.. Lastly, learn how a zero-waste campus is possible by attending the zoom presentation at 2:30 a.m.

If fast fashion and keeping your clothes out of landfills is a concern for you, then go to the Repair What You Wear workshop at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21. Attend Caroline Coffee’s presentation at 10:30 a.m. to learn more about how TerraCycle reduces waste and how you can take environmental action. Some people are skeptical of the climate crisis making a productive conversation hard to have. Get advice on how to have a discussion with climate crisis skeptics by joining the common ground zoom at 12:30 p.m. Learn more about Middle Eastern oil by watching the Blood and Oil documentary at 1:30 p.m. Then, attend a Q&A about the documentary. If you missed the yoga class on Tuesday, go to a yoga class with Kate Roche-Sudar at 4:00 p.m.

If you want a free tree, you’re in luck! On Thursday, April 22, 300 Trees is distributing 50 native trees to the BC community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Just be sure to register for a tree in advance. If weeds fascinate you, then learn about them from Jim Olson, WSU Master Gardener at 10:30 a.m. At 2:30 p.m., make Vegan Paella Verde in a cooking workshop with Mark Storey.

The weather got nice, and spring is the perfect time to begin gardening. Learn more about gardening by going to the workshop at 10:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23. If performing a home waste audit catches your eye, then attend the Adventures of a Weekend Waste Warrior with Theo Koepf at 1:30 p.m. If you want to learn more about sustainability, attend the zoom meeting at 3:30 p.m. If you’ve been wanting to go on a bike ride, take a ride with the BC Wellness Center along the Palouse to Cascade Trail from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.. Most of the virtual and in-person events require you to register in order for you to attend. For more information on the events and for registration, click this link

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes