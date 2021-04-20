Earth Week Events at Bellevue College

Earth week at Bellevue College is April 19 to 23. The activities planned are either virtual or in-person (mask up and social distance) with the week’s theme being “the future is now.”

Starting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, The Brave Blue World, a documentary touching on innovative technologies to rethink water management, will be shown. If you need a school break, take a yoga class with Rachel Lowe at 11:30 a.m.. Learn more about being a climate activist by tuning into Favianna Rodriguez’s presentation on building cultural power to help create social change at 1:00 p.m.. Lastly, learn how a zero-waste campus is possible by attending the zoom presentation at 2:30 a.m.

If fast fashion and keeping your clothes out of landfills is a concern for you, then go to the Repair What You Wear workshop at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21. Attend Caroline Coffee’s presentation at 10:30 a.m. to learn more about how TerraCycle reduces waste and how you can take environmental action. Some people are skeptical of the climate crisis making a productive conversation hard to have. Get advice on how to have a discussion with climate crisis skeptics by joining the common ground zoom at 12:30 p.m. Learn more about Middle Eastern oil by watching the Blood and Oil documentary at 1:30 p.m. Then, attend a Q&A about the documentary. If you missed the yoga class on Tuesday, go to a yoga class with Kate Roche-Sudar at 4:00 p.m.

If you want a free tree, you’re in luck! On Thursday, April 22, 300 Trees is distributing 50 native trees to the BC community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Just be sure to register for a tree in advance. If weeds fascinate you, then learn about them from Jim Olson, WSU Master Gardener at 10:30 a.m. At 2:30 p.m., make Vegan Paella Verde in a cooking workshop with Mark Storey.

The weather got nice, and spring is the perfect time to begin gardening. Learn more about gardening by going to the workshop at 10:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23. If performing a home waste audit catches your eye, then attend the Adventures of a Weekend Waste Warrior with Theo Koepf at 1:30 p.m. If you want to learn more about sustainability, attend the zoom meeting at 3:30 p.m. If you’ve been wanting to go on a bike ride, take a ride with the BC Wellness Center along the Palouse to Cascade Trail from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.. Most of the virtual and in-person events require you to register in order for you to attend. For more information on the events and for registration, click this link.