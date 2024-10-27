From Roaring Engines to Global Fame – How Formula 1 Became More Than Just Racing

From the sound of the roaring engines to the drama on their Netflix show, Drive to Survive, F1 (Formula 1) has become more than a racing sport. As the highest class of international racing with open-wheel single-seater formula racing cars and only 20 seats on the paddock, becoming an F1 driver is no easy feat.

History

Formula 1 began in 1950 when the inaugural World Championship race was held at Silverstone in the United Kingdom. Now, the races take place in iconic locations around the world, including Monaco, Japan, Australia, and Abu Dhabi. Each circuit presents its own challenges, from the tight corners of the streets of Monaco to the high-speed straights of Monza. Over the decades, however, F1 has evolved, with iconic teams like Ferrari and McLaren going beyond the cars. An indicator of its growing popularity is a new film, F1, set to release in theaters in the summer of 2025. The fashion world has also taken note, with F1-themed apparel becoming more prominent.

The Teams and Drivers

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, one of the most successful drivers in F1 history, has won seven World Championships and holds the records for most pole positions (starting first in a race based on how qualifying races go), wins, podium finishes, and more. A major moment in this year’s season is when his move to Ferrari in the 2025 season was announced.

As of the 2024 season, the competition is as fierce as ever. Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing is sitting in first place with 354 points, followed by Lando Norris of McLaren in second with 297 points and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari in third with 275 points. The other six teams are Aston Martin, Haas, RB Honda, Williams, Alpine and Kick Sauber, with drivers dispersed throughout the standings. They are just about to conclude their Mexican Grand Prix and are set to have their Sao Paulo Grand Prix from November 1st to 3rd.

The stakes are high as the season progresses, with each race providing an opportunity for drivers to show their skills and for teams to implement strategic innovations. For those who are yet to experience the rush of Formula 1, now is the perfect time to hop on the excitement. With the lineup of races, exciting circuits, and background stories of the drivers and teams, F1 offers a diverse viewing experience. Whether you’re interested in the drama, the innovative technology, or the spectacle of high-speed motorsport racing, there’s something for everyone.