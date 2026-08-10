Get Ready for Bumbershoot 2026

Come one, come all, to an experience like no other. Seattle’s acclaimed music festival Bumbershoot is back for another Labor Day weekend at Seattle Center. This two-day event will take place on Sept. 5 and 6.

Bumbershoot includes a wide variety of performing arts, visual art shows, and captivating exhibitions. Community is brought together in celebration of diverse talents and the joy of live music.

Bumbershoot’s lineup covers a broad range of performers. From global headliners to up and coming voices, 36 incredible artists will take the stage across the two-day festival.

On Saturday, Sept. 5, artists such as Turnstile, Blood Orange, Bikini Kill, and Lucy Dacus will be performing along with many others.

Sunday, Sept. 6, will feature talents like Death Cab for Cutie, Orville Peck, De La Soul, Yves Tumor and a number of acts beside them.

More than just a music festival, many additional attractions are included at Bumbershoot. Fashion shows, stunt BMX riding, comedy acts, dance performances, skateboarding, and pro wrestling are a few of the many entertainments put on by the festival.

Additionally, Bumbershoot offers a merchant village that features over 20 independent vendors. Shop one-of-a-kind pieces such as fashion, jewelry, accessories, art, and vintage goods.

Photo by Katrina Swett

Single-day general admission tickets start at $90.50 per person. Children aged 12 and under get free admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

You won’t want to miss the fun that is awaiting at Bumbershoot. Celebrate Labor Day weekend with the amazing art and live music at Seattle Center.