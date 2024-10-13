Get Ready to Vote: Your Voice Matters

As General Election Day (Nov. 5) is coming up, it’s crucial for all of us–especially students nearing voting age–to understand the voting process, how to make our voices heard, and why every vote counts.

Many of you are either already 18 or about to turn 18, and navigating the voting process might seem daunting. However, it’s much simpler than you think.

The Voting Process

The U.S. Electoral College consists of 538 electors. To win the presidency, a candidate needs a majority of 270 electoral votes. According to USA.gov, each presidential candidate has a group of electors, typically chosen by their political party.

When you cast your vote for a presidential candidate, you are essentially voting for that candidate’s preferred electors. Most states, including Washington, utilize a “winner-take-all” system, meaning all electors are awarded to the candidate who wins the state’s popular vote.

This means your vote is more powerful than it may seem–your participation may be the deciding factor in your state’s electoral outcome.

Important Dates / Deadlines (WA.Gov)

Oct. 18: Start of 18-day voting period (through Election Day)

Oct. 28: Deadline for online and mail registration.You may also register to vote in person before 8 p.m. on Election Day

Nov. 5: Final chance for in-person voter registration and updates by 8pm. Don’t forget to deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8 p.m.

How to Vote

According to the WA Secretary of State, there are three ways to register: “online, with a paper form, or at a county elections office.”

You can print and fill out a voter registration form here, offered in several languages.

The nearest county elections offices are

King County:

919 Southwest Grady Way

Renton, WA 98057

Snohomish:

3000 Rockefeller Avenue, MS 505

Everett, WA 98201

Kitsap:

619 Division St

Port Orchard, WA 98366

On your Nov. 5 ballot, you will have the opportunity to vote for:

U.S. President and Vice President

Statewide executives

Three Washington Supreme Court seats

One U.S. Senate position

US Representative positions

State legislators

Several state court of appeals

Superior court positions

Local offices (ex. county commissioners)

Your Vote Matters!

As members of Bellevue College, your engagement in the electoral process has the potential to shape not only your future, but also the direction of Washington state and our nation. Let’s make our voices heard this November!