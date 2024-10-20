Jay Inslee Appoints New Member to BC Board of Trustees

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee recently appointed Desiré Sotelo to serve on Bellevue College’s Board of Trustees. She replaces former trustee, Merisa Heu Weller. Her term was effective as of Aug. 7 and will conclude on Sep. 30, 2028.

“I am excited to collaborate with my fellow trustees and the Bellevue College to further its mission of educational excellence,” Says Sotelo in an official statement. “Together, we can create an environment where all students have the tools and support they need to succeed.

According to the Board of Trustees Chair, Richard Leigh, her various work qualities and experiences will play a pivotal role in advancing the college’s educational values.

“Her experience, passion for education, and dedication to community service will be crucial as we continue to uphold our values and commitment to student success, creativity and innovation.”

As a member of the Board of Trustees, her duties are generally straightforward. Similar to her five other colleagues, Sotelo is expected to be responsible for governing Bellevue College. Several of her task’s include managing the college’s finances, establishing policies, formulating long-term strategic plans, and communicating with stakeholders.

Sotelo currently works for Amazon’s initiative, Project Kuiper, which aims to increase global broadband access by providing advanced satellites and ground solutions for the U.S. government and its allies. At Kuiper Government Solutions, she works as a technical recruiter, where she primarily focuses on recruiting and orchestrating high-performing teams for the project. Prior to her role at Amazon, she briefly worked for Google’s engineering productivity team, where she was responsible for scouting potential talent.

Before embarking on an eventful career as a technical recruiter, Sotelo attended the University of Washington. At the university, she acquired a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Professional Sales.

Sotelo acknowledges the strengths of high-quality education, and how it can be beneficial in fostering new opportunities and career paths for individuals. According to Sotelo, it was actually her experience inside the Washington schools that played a significant role in shaping her personal and professional career. She hopes to provide students with the same access to the same educational opportunities and resources she experienced inside of the state’s school system.



“As someone who has experienced the incredible opportunities this country offers to those who are dedicated and persevere, I’ve seen firsthand the life-changing impact of quality education…I am deeply grateful for the doors that have opened for me, and I am committed to ensuring that every student has the chance to access the educational resources they need to pursue their own version of the American Dream.”

Outside of her personal career, Sotelo pursued other ventures, mainly involved in the realm of education. She briefly served as an ESL coach at Bellevue High School, and was heavily involved with the SEAMAR Latino Educational Achievement Project, a measure centered on improving academic success for young Latinx students. Additionally, she volunteered for the non profit organization Year Up, a tuition-free program dedicated to providing young, low-income adults with job training programs and career opportunities.