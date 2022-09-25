King County Transit Now Free to Youths

September 25, 2022

"Incoming New Flyer Industries XDE60 of King County Metro in the Rain" by AvgeekJoe is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

Youth can rejoice at the news that  the King County Council has passed legislation that will grant King County residents 19 years old or younger access to free transit with their ORCA card. The Free Youth Transit Pass was enacted in conjunction with the Move Ahead Washington package. The free passes have made King County Metro eligible for 31.7 million dollars in grant funding, about three times what they receive annually from youth transit fares.

Youth aged 19 or under can visit www.myorca.com and order their own youth card with proof of age. It is also possible to go in person to retrieve your card at the Metro Pass Sales Office in downtown Seattle. Furthermore, if you already have a youth ORCA card, it will continue to work for you.

