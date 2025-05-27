Lights, Camera… Tariffs? SAG-AFTRA Responds to Trump’s Entertainment Tariffs

What is SAG-AFTRA? It is the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists union, which consists of members who focus on entertaining the American public. SAG-AFTRA focuses on protecting and preserving the rights of media artists.

On May 5, the National Executive Director of SAG-AFTRA, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, released a statement in response to President Trump’s plan to impose 100% tariffs against movies produced outside the U.S. “SAG-AFTRA supports efforts to increase movie, television and streaming production in the United States. We will continue to advocate for policies that strengthen our competitive position, accelerate economic growth and create good middle class jobs for American workers. We look forward to learning more about the specifics of the plan announced by the President and to advancing a dialogue to achieve our common goals.”

The statement is a big deal because it’s one of the first examples of a Hollywood leader announcing their intentions after Trump’s tariff plan, and furthermore, he seems to be keeping an open mind about the plans. Other leaders, like IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) president Matthew Loeb, have held positive views towards Trump’s plan, believing that it’s “a balanced federal response” (Hollywood Reporter). This is in stark contrast with other leaders like the California Governor, Gavin Newsom, who said that Trump has “‘no authority to impose tariffs’” (Deadline).

President Trump has stated before that he “isn’t looking to hurt the industry” (Deadline), and instead, is focused on helping the industry and boosting domestic production. One of the potential plans that have been in the works is to have a federal tax credit that works with state-led funding initiatives.

It is unknown whether these plans will be implemented. Only time will tell. For now, it feels like watching a good movie may be the best option while the wait continues.