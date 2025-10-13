Making America Great Again? The 2025 Government Shutdown

The ongoing government shutdown has caused much discourse amongst Americans. While many dismiss it as another episode of political divide, others have begun to ask questions: What is a government shutdown? Why did it happen? How am I going to be affected?

Confusion was sparked on Oct. 1 when headlines from around the world claimed the U.S. government had entered a shutdown.

As is typical of a federal government shutdown, the cause was directly tied to a disagreement over spending, preventing funds from being sent by the government to the expecting. The current shutdown stands as a political tipping point, as the degrading divide between Republicans and Democrats has created both logical and moral grounds for argument.

Republican lawmakers in late September had attempted to push a bill ensuring a consistent level of government spending for the following seven weeks.

The bill drew intense debate as Democratic members of Congress insisted on several additions to the bill, including renewals on health insurance payments to those in need, as well as checks on President Trump’s withholding of various funds. The liberal opposition comes as many politicians and activists have remained resolute in stopping any further victories for the current administration, amid current political tensions.

In a post made on Truth Social at the onset of the shutdown, President Trump remarked, “Republicans must use this opportunity of Democrat-forced closure to clear out dead wood, waste, and fraud. Billions of Dollars can be saved. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The statement comes as Republicans stand firm with the administration’s earlier pursuit of spending cut plans. The agenda, which led to the introduction of DOGE, has, to date, impacted the funds of schools, parks, government agencies and other various subsidies.

With both sides of Congress seemingly resolute in their indiscriminate opposition to the other, forecasts of the shutdown indicate its continuation for the days to come.

Understanding the reasons for the government shutdown and its resilience, many Americans are left to wonder what exactly a government shutdown is, let alone its prevalence in political history.

When Congressional disagreements over future spending persist and a deadline is missed, a funding gap takes place, forcing money to be sourced from temporary funds. Once this plan expires in utility, however, sections of the government must shut down.

Areas that remain employed and functional are typically deemed essential. These would include the military, mail service and air traffic control, though employees may have to work without pay until their salaries can be delivered following the cessation of the shutdown. The ultimate result of this pause in payment has led many workers to abandon their positions, causing lapses in efficiency.

Services deemed nonessential suffer a worse fate as many workers are either furloughed or placed on leave. Areas cut off from funding include museums, food programs, scholarly grants and research.

“Even here at Bellevue College, students who depend on federal funding are affected, as are the many other federally funded programs that the college has,” stated Leena Shah, a professor of political science at Bellevue College. Like many others, she expressed concerns over the current lack of funds for various federal subsidiaries, which, despite their nonessential nature, continue to impact Americans across the nation.

Since America’s reformation of government spending in 1976, there have only been 20 funding gaps, 10 becoming shutdowns, with the 2025 instance becoming the 11th of the latter.

With the solution to a shutdown consisting of a resolution and a short-term spending plan, it may come as a surprise that shutdowns have historically averaged almost nine days. This statistic is skewed significantly, however, with shutdowns generally having increased in longevity as time has gone on.

The previous government shutdown occurred from 2018 to 2019 during the first Trump administration over a dispute on the America-Mexico border wall’s funding. Disagreements then created the longest ever shutdown, lasting for a whopping 35 days before a settlement was reached.

Bearing in mind historical trends and the degradation of political unity across the nation, many are uncertain when Congress will agree upon a spending plan. While the consequences of this political discord are certainly heavy upon countless Americans, this series of events stands to show the deep rift amongst the states of America, no longer united.