Meet ASG’s new Chief of Administration, Israel Kibekie

Bellevue College’s Associated Student Government (ASG) is a student-led team of representatives for the student body. There are currently 9 board of directors on the ASGBC (Associated Student Government for Bellevue College) Board of Directors.

The purpose of the student government is to bridge the gap between student ideas and needs and their implementation. Advocating, understanding and ensuring that all student voices are heard is the goal.

As students transition into a new quarter, the ASG is also facing a transition of its own. Many members are newly elected, joining in the current 2025-2026 school year.

One of the newly elected members, Chief of Administration Israel Kibekie, gave us some insight into the processes, goals and expectations that are forthcoming. Kibekie’s job is to ensure that everything aligns with Bellevue College’s bylaws and constitution, while also serving and listening to the student body.

When asked how the ASG is ensuring all student voices are heard, Kibekie answered, “This is a very important part of the student government. We are here for students, and if a student wants to give their ideas and opinions, please feel free to do so.

They can email ASG officers, come to our office hours and make any appointment with any officer. They can even stop by our office in the S building in room 301. It is very important for us to hear what students are struggling with.”

He further elaborated that “Each Friday, our board of directors has a meeting. It is a great chance for representatives of a club or association to come and share their ideas or problems.”

When asked what his specific goals were for the ASG Board of Directors, Kibekie replied that he wanted to focus on “more transparent processes, we have to be more transparent and clear about what we are doing.”

Kibekie placed a strong emphasis on communication with the student body throughout the interview, stating, “It’s important to me that there is a strong culture of communication. I know that some students are shy to explain their problems, and they want us to initiate and ask what’s wrong.”

Criticisms are unavoidable but also valuable. Recently, the ASG had a table at the Fall Involvement Fair, where students were able to write down what they had to say to the ASG. Kibekie claimed that the most common student complaints are: (1) Affordability, (2) Parking and (3) Food options, with an overarching theme of increasing student engagement.

Kibekie recognized the recent budget shortfalls and explained that while he could not promise anything, he could assure students that President Dr. David May and his staff are working to make sure that it does not affect students negatively.

He also explained that food options, especially at events, are a big deal: students want more food at events. Kibekie added, “At the involvement fair, some students came to me and said that it’s our first year, and we are a bit shy, and the students asked if there are any events for student engagement to help guide first-year students.”

“We will take these suggestions very seriously and we will do our best, because we are here to serve students.”

To contact ASG board members, students can chat with them on Teams on the ASG website front page. Board members can be contacted by email or in person where they currently reside in Building L, Room 100C, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

There is also an upcoming ASG “Friendsgiving” Event on Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Main Campus – Building C 115 and Building C 130AB.