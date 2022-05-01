Outdoor Opportunities in the PNW

As spring comes into focus, the weather will clear and allow for more opportunities to have fun outside. There are so many places to go and things to see, but many people don’t know where to start. Living in the Pacific Northwest offers a diverse and unique landscape, and I’ve found my favorite hobbies throughout this list.

Fishing and boating is a great place to start, but each lake has different regulations on how many fish someone can catch without being fined. It’s a good idea to look into each park’s availability for which outdoor activity you want to try. Lake Alice and Rattlesnake Lake are scenic options that are located fairly close to Bellevue College. The latter also has a hiking trail called Rattlesnake Ledge, which provides an enlightening view of the valley area.

As fishing and boating require extensive materials, some people don’t know what to bring on a hike. When hiking long distances, having a large supply of water and a sturdy pair of boots are the first few necessities. But bringing bug spray and a portable cell phone charger wouldn’t be a bad idea either.

Activities in the great outdoors can be memorable and fun, especially in the summer, when you can bring a friend along, too. Outside, safety is in numbers, so kick your feet back, open a soda and enjoy nature! (Just make sure to check the can for bees.)