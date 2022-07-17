Pacific Science Center Re-Opens in Seattle

COVID-19 induced the shutdown of in-person activities and entertainment in 2020. For the first time since then, Seattle’s Pacific Science Center (PacSci) is back open. Masks are optional for visitors and proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not required. However, PacSci asks that visitors wear masks if they have been exposed to, or have had, COVID-19 in the last 10 days. They also ask that visitors wear a mask if they are unvaccinated and have traveled within the previous five days of their visit.

The Pacific Science Center is now open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If tickets are purchased at least 24 hours before attendance, visitors can save 20 percent on their tickets for admission. Their last admission time is at 4 p.m.

PacSci offers an entertaining and educational range of exhibits included in their general admission tickets. The Laser Dome and Planetarium shows are also included in the general admission tickets.

The Planetarium, Laser Dome and IMAX Theaters offer an immersive educational experience for visitors to enjoy.

Additionally, PacSci has stated that their reopening has initiated their current planning process of science events for those who are 21 years or older.

Parking is available on nearby streets and parking garages. Street parking is free on Sundays. Information about paid parking garages near PacSci can be found on their website.