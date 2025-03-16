Seahawks Trade D.K. Metcalf to Steelers in Blockbuster Deal, Ushering in a New Era

On March 9, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and star player D.K. Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In return, the Seahawks received a 2025 second-round draft pick, and the two teams also exchanged their 2025 sixth and seventh-round draft picks. Metcalf can expect a hefty payday, as he and the Steelers came to an agreement of a $132 million extension over four years. Metcalf, who was “entering the final season of his three-year $72 million” deal with the Seahawks, can expect his contract to extend to up to five years and a total of $150 million to be received.

Metcalf, age 27, requested a trade from the Seahawks in light of his seventh season. According to sports journalist Tom Pelissero, the two-time pro bowler wanted a “fresh start” with a playoff-contending team. Within the past five years, the Seahawks have made the playoffs twice, while the Steelers have made it four times.

Pelissero also noted that Metcalf wanted to reach a newer contract that suited his needs. Metcalf’s 2025 cap hit of $32 million is the highest in the league amongst wide receivers, surpassing Davantae Adams and CeeDee Lamb. His current average annual salary sits roughly at $24 million, placing him right outside the top 10 paid receivers. If the Seahawks were to give Metcalf a contractual extension, this could lower his cap hit, allowing Metcalf to be given a raise. However, the organization and Metcalf couldn’t reach a finalized deal that satisfied both parties’ financial needs. Subsequently, this played a role in Metcalf’s sudden trade request. So, in a nutshell, Metcalf wanted to be paid like a top receiver, but the Seahawks wouldn’t budge.

Metcalf’s trade comes directly after several preceding changes to the team’s offensive core. Seahawks wide receiver and veteran Tyler Lockett departed from the team last week, ending his 10-year career with the Seahawks. Team quarterback Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 7 for a 2025 third-round draft pick (#92), where he is expected to reunite with former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. Without Metcalf, Lockett and Smith in the offensive lineup, we can expect drastic changes to occur to the team by the start of the 2025 season. Wide Receiver and former first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who statistically played better than Metcalf last season, is now expected to lead the wide receiver group and the overall offense. As of March 11, the Seahawks acquired Sam Darnold after his one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings ended.

For Seahawks fans, the departure of Metcalf, along with his contemporaries, could come off as worrisome since the team lost their leading players. But on the bright side, we can anticipate the Seahawks to go into rebuild mode throughout the off-season, something the team has needed for quite some time now. The combination of Darnold and Smith-Njigba looks very promising, as both players had a great 2024 season and were even on the NFC team during this year’s Pro Bowl.

Hopes look high for this new Seahawks Era, so stay tuned!