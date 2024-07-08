Seattle Music Festivals to Keep Summer Rocking: 4 Musical Events Not to Miss

Summer is the season of hot days, late nights and great memories. Therefore, it should be no surprise that one of the most popular summer pastimes is concerts and music festivals. Luckily, Bellevue College is close to many exciting festivals, with a robust lineup already organized for this summer.

Bumbershoot is perhaps the most highly-anticipated Seattle music festival this summer, having previously hosted acts including The Weeknd, Mac Miller and SZA. This year, the headliners include Pavement, Cypress Hill, James Blake and Thee Sacred Souls. It will be held on Labor Day weekend — Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 — at Seattle Center. Tickets are on sale now, going for $85 for a single-day pass and $150 for the weekend. Deluxe passes are available and all kids under 10 have free admission.

Capitol Hill Block Party has proved to be among the most trendy, energetic Seattle music festivals. Previous acts include Charli XCX, Lizzo and A$AP Rocky. The festival this year boasts headliners Chappell Roan, Still Woozy, Kaytranada and more. The festival is three days, from July 19 to 21 at the Capitol Hill Block Party venue on Pike Street. Three day, two day and one day passes are on sale now, going for $275, $189 and $115, respectively.

Watershed is perhaps the most famous country music festival hosted in the Pacific Northwest. Held in the famous Gorge Amphitheater, the festival has hosted up to 20,000 fans in past years. The festival has seen no shortage of famous acts, including Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert. This year, Old Dominion, Luke Bryan and Hardy are headlining. The Gorge will host the festival for three days, Aug. 2 to 4. Tickets are on sale now at varying prices.

Thing is one of the few family-friendly music festivals that will take place near Seattle this summer. The venue, fan-favorite Remlinger Farms, will have an open petting zoo, amusement park and restaurant, providing a more slowed-down experience than what other festivals hosted in the city may have to offer. Its impressive headliners also help, which include St. Vincent, Ethel Cain, Steven Sanchez and Infinity Song. Tickets are on sale now at varying prices, though all children under 12 have free admission.