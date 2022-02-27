Sprintax Code Assists International Students with Tax Filing

Filing taxes in the U.S. can be very overwhelming, especially for those who have never done it before. Every international student that comes to the U.S. is required to file taxes and complete forms to send to the IRS. One of the things that confuse students the most is the process of filing taxes and all the questions that come with that.

During this tax season, the International Education office at BC is offering all international students access to the Sprintax service. This allows students to file their taxes at a $10 rate instead of the usual $39 service fee.

Sprintax is a software that helps nonresidents file their taxes in an easy and quick way, without dealing with long forms and confusing instructions. Here’s how to do it:

Request Access Code to IE

Based on the information provided by Bellevue College, international students first need to request a unique personal code by emailing Eva Juarez at eva.juarez@bellevuecollege.edu. The code has a cost of $10 and is charged to the student’s ctcLink account.

Create a Sprintax Account

After receiving the personal code, create a Sprintax account using a valid email account, phone number, and password. Once the account is created, Sprintax will ask various questions regarding personal information, travel history to determine residency status, income received during 2021, and information based on W-2 forms and any other forms received by employers.

Documents Needed to File Taxes

The general documents that international students need to file their taxes and to use Sprintax are:

Passport

W-2 forms or other income forms

Travel history (U.S. entry and exit dates)

Social security number

Previous tax forms

Download Forms and Mail to IRS

Once all the questions are answered and the correct information is submitted, Sprintax will prepare the forms to mail to the IRS and allow users to download them in a pdf format ready to print.

There are two ways that Sprintax offers to submit forms to the IRS: via mail or electronically.

Whether you received income or not, it’s important to remember that every international student must file taxes. If you have any questions, reach out to the international education office at ie@bellevuecollege.edu. They will walk you through any concerns about filing taxes for international students.