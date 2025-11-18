Still Making America Great Again? The Aftermath of the 2025 Government Shutdown

For 43 days, politicians on either side of the political aisle stood their ground firmly as millions of Americans witnessed the unfolding of the longest government shutdown in the nation’s history. With its cessation, Americans are left to wonder: Who lost? Who is to blame? Where do we go next?

On Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, President Donald Trump signed a legislation to restart government funding, effectively ending the record-breaking government shutdown affecting millions of Americans nationwide.

The shutdown, which began on Oct. 1, was the result of political disagreements over health tax credits provided under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Set to expire for millions of Americans come December, Democrats made their renewal and funding a fundamental component of their agenda.

Due to the upcoming Oct. 1 deadline for government funding, House Republicans passed a stopgap spending bill to maintain consistent funding levels through Nov. 21, allowing more debate and avoiding a potential shutdown.

The measure stalled in the Senate, however, due to a lack of Democratic support. The party’s lawmakers sought to introduce a modified funding measure inclusive of actions on the ACA. Republican lawmakers, who opposed clustering ACA funding with general government funds, were adamant in rejecting this offer, creating a stalemate, a government funding lapse and the beginning of the government shutdown.

After a record 41 days of stagnant debate, a Nov. 10 60-40 vote in the Senate finally passed the long-awaited spending bill, with the backing of eight centrist Democrats. These senators, including Tim Kaine (D-VA) and John Fetterman (D-PA), had strayed from their determined liberal colleagues only the day before, reaching a compromise with the Republican Senate majority.

The agreement included the following:

Chiefly, the spending bill provides steady government funds for the near future, extending until Jan. 30, 2026. Its short nature is intended to give Congress the time necessary to secure yearlong funding programs in years to come.

Second, the executive layoffs that occurred during the shutdown are to be reversed. The Trump administration sought to cut thousands of federal jobs to address funding deficits, impacting countless Americans. Workers will hereby have their terminations rescinded, with their employment and pay gaps since Oct.1 being filled as compensation. In addition, further federal layoffs are to be banned until Jan. 30, 2026, to maintain a sound government workforce.

Contingent on the mass reemployment ordered in the spending bill, backpay for furloughed and continuing employees will be provided as soon as possible to make up entirely for lost pay during the shutdown.

Addressing the demands of the Democratic Party, Republican senators agreed to hold a vote on funding the ACA’s health care tax credits. Though a compromise on both sides, many Democrats have lambasted the deal, arguing that the Republican Senate majority will inevitably outvote a future Democratic initiative to support the ACA.

To top everything off, yearlong funding for various government programs will be instituted, most notably for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

SNAP is an essential asset for the 40+ million Americans who depend upon food stamps. While previous court rulings and state legislation have muddled the national initiative to continue food stamp programs amid the shutdown, the new agreement will seek to fully fund SNAP once more, alleviating the needs of those who rely on it.

With the volatility of modern debate, politicians are quick to seek a scapegoat for any diplomatic loss. In the case of the Republican Senate’s securement of a spending bill, Democrats have pinned the blame on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Schumer has recently received heavy flak from members of his own party and calls to step down as leader. For the Republican victory this November, many have claimed that the senator’s lackluster leadership allowed Democratic senators to defy the interests of the overarching party.

In a post on X, Senator Ro Khanna (D-CA) wrote, “Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced. If you can’t lead the fight to stop healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what will you fight for?”

In a similar conflict back in March of 2025, Schumer received criticism after voting on another Republican stopgap spending bill himself in an effort to avoid a government shutdown. Many have attributed the backlash from this event to his lack of compromise throughout October and early November.

To exacerbate his unpopularity amongst Democratic lawmakers, Schumer was chastised for his failure to endorse New York City winning mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a newer Democratic figure popular among the American youth.

With embattled members of Congress at odds with each other, it will only be a matter of time before health care tax credits, among other subjects, are brought up for debate again.

As stated previously, the Republican majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, backed by President Donald Trump, leaves little room for Democratic lawmakers to resist conservative bills beyond future government shutdowns and pressure.

With the addition of splintered leadership, it is unclear how the Democratic Party will decide to operate as a body moving forward. What is known, at the very least, is that the renewal of SNAP benefits and government salaries is a win for all Americans, and we mark an end to a tumultuous lapse in American diplomacy.