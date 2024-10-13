Virtuoso: Lorenzo Micheli Performing Live at Bellevue College This October

An appreciation of music is not an uncommon trait for most people. From genre to genre, there is a sense of enjoyment when listening to tunes as we study or relax. Bellevue College is proud to present its Music Department and Guitar Program, which not only verses itself with learning how to play instruments but also celebrates music from all over the world by hosting live concerts and performances.

Inside the Carlson Theatre in Building E, students, faculty, and non-BC students are invited to enjoy the music of the renowned Italian guitar virtuoso, Lorenzo Micheli, who will be performing live on campus this Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Here is more information about the event.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or through this link.

Note: Tickets for BC Students with an ID are for free.

Need help locating Building E? Here’s the Bellevue College Campus Map.