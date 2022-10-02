2023-2024 FAFSA Form Now Open

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form opened on Saturday, Oct. 1. The FAFSA form is a federal government-issued financial aid form for college-level U.S. residents. Completion of the FAFSA form enables students to become eligible for future financial aid services and programs, as it notifies the government of what grants and loans these students qualify for. The amount distributed to those who complete this form is based on need.

Eligibility requirements for completing the FAFSA form include demonstrating financial need, being a U.S. citizen or eligible noncitizen, and enrolling in a college or career school degree or certificate program.

If you have previously filled out the FAFSA form, you must complete it again for the 2023-2024 academic year with the most recent required documents, such as tax forms, uploaded. This year, the FAFSA form is due by June 30, 2024. However, on the FAFSA Deadlines page, Washington state recommends individuals fill out the form as soon as possible.

To learn how to fill out the FAFSA form, watch this video posted by the Federal Student Aid YouTube channel.