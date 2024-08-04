A Captivating Spectacle: The Unforgettable 2024 Paris Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Summer Olympics is one of the most highly anticipated events, occurring every four years. The best athletes from 206 nations and the IOC Refugee Olympic Teams are chosen to compete in high-pressure athletic games to win medals for their countries.

While the various sports events garner millions of views from around the world, only one other event gains more coverage and views than the games: the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

Comcast calculated that 28.6 million viewers watched Friday’s opening ceremony on television, and 4.7 million viewers streamed the ceremony on Peacock, making this year’s ceremony the “most watched” since the 2012 Olympics.

So, what makes the Olympic Opening Ceremony so iconic?

The opening ceremony has historically served as a platform for “national storytelling and public diplomacy,” featuring cultural performances that showcase the host nation’s self-image on the world stage.

The ceremony introduces teams from all participating nations, includes musical performances and concludes with the lighting of the Olympic Torch, signaling the start of the games.

In past Olympic opening ceremonies, teams have traditionally marched into large stadiums filled with cheering fans. However, the Paris 2024 Olympic Opening distinguished itself by featuring 10,500 athletes sailing down Paris’ Seine River in 94 boats.

The city of Paris became the backdrop for multiple memorable performances featuring dancers, theatrics, Algerian-French rapper Rim’K, Lady Gaga, pianist Sofiane Pamart and French singer-songwriter Juliette Armanet. Celine Dion‘s comeback performance was accompanied by a spectacular light show at the Eiffel Tower.

The President of the Paris Organizing Committee and the President of the International Olympic Committee gave speeches recognizing the unification of all nations during these games.

The ceremony ended with the famous lighting of the Olympic cauldron. It began with a faceless performer in full costume running with the torch. The torch was passed to various athletes before finally being brought to a hot-air balloon housing the cauldron, which flew above the capital of France to officially start the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

According to History Cooperative, “The Olympic torch is one of the most important symbols of the Olympic Games and is lit in Olympia, Greece, several months before the beginning of the games. This starts the Olympic torch relay and the flames are then ceremonially carried to the host city for the opening [show]. The torch is meant to be a symbol of hope, peace, and unity.”

The 2024 Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony will be one that is talked about for years to come. As we look ahead, it will set the benchmark against which future ceremonies, including the much-anticipated 2028 Los Angeles Opening Ceremony, will be measured. Only time will tell if Los Angeles can rise to the occasion and create an equally unforgettable experience.