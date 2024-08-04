Optimism Grows as Mariners Make Key Moves at MLB Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline came and went over the past week, wrapping up on July 30. Usually, Seattle Mariners fans don’t have a lot to be excited about considering their track record of not making deadline moves. However, while there could have been more moves, the Mariners and their fanbase have cause to be optimistic.

In the actual 24 hours leading up to the deadline, the Mariners made two minor trades: Acquiring relief pitcher JT Chargois from the Miami Marlins and first baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Chargois is a seven-year veteran of the league across five different teams, including a previous stint with the Mariners in the first half of 2021. He posted a 3.00 ERA (Earned Run Average) over 30 innings before being shipped to the Rays at the deadline for closer Diego Castillo. In 2024, Chargois has accrued a 1.62 ERA over 16.2 innings with the Marlins. However, his FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching), as well as other advanced metrics, indicate that he is due for some regression. However, moving to a more pitcher-friendly ballpark in Seattle could help to diminish some of that.

Turner, at over 39 years of age, entered the 2024 season as the fifth oldest player on an MLB roster (sixth if you want to count the currently unsigned Rich Hill). With 16 years of tenure and over 1,500 career hits, Turner has been the epitome of consistency throughout his career. His batting average in 2024 is the lowest of his career, and he’s still slightly above average at the plate with a .256 batting average and a .719 OPS (on-base plus slugging). He has also been an ironman on the field, playing more than 100 games in every non-shortened season since 2014.

Back on July 26, the Mariners traded for relief pitcher Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays. Now 33 years old, the 10-year veteran is having the best year of his career. He posted a 2.70 ERA over 30 innings and has immediately slotted into the setup role in close games for Andres Munoz, throwing three scoreless innings in his first three Mariner appearances.

In one of the biggest trades across baseball during this pivotal week, the Mariners acquired 2021 Rookie of the Year and 2020 playoff hero Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays. He’s put together a 20-homer/20-stolen base season in each of the past three seasons, and is on pace to match that again in 2024. With the Rays, he was an X-Factor that was always a threat to impact the game. His numbers haven’t lived up to expectations this year, thanks to an abysmal April and May (a batting average below .200). However, he has hit nearly .300 across June and July with an OPS roughly 50 percent better than the average player. He is a great clubhouse presence that could very well be an irreplaceable asset down the stretch.

The rest of the contenders didn’t rest on their laurels either:

The Boston Red Sox traded for former Mariner James Paxton from the Los Angeles Dodgers to bolster their rotation.

The Baltimore Orioles acquired starting pitcher Zach “Led Zeflin” Eflin from the Rays.

The New York Yankees went out and acquired Jazz Chisholm. Despite being a second baseman/outfielder for the Marlins, Chisholm has smoothly transitioned to third base. He also became the second player in MLB history to hit four home runs in his first three games with a team, joining 2016 Trevor Story with the Colorado Rockies.

The lone move from the Los Angeles Angels involved them sending closer Carlos Estevez to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies also sent a king’s ransom to the Miami Marlins for their closer Tanner Scott. It is unsure which of them will take over the closing spot in Philadelphia.

The New York Mets picked up former Mariner Jesse Winker, who was having a bit of a career resurgence with the Washington Nationals after the worst year of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Chicago Cubs, despite not really being in a position to contend for the playoffs, picked up third baseman Isaac Paredes from the Rays.

The Houston Astros bolstered their rotation by picking up former Mariner Yusei Kikuchi from the Blue Jays.

It would take thousands of words to mention every move that went down, but one thing is for certain. The MLB has reached its final stretch. The final two months of the regular season will decide everything, and the Mariners expect to be in the thick of it.