“A Spirited Manor” by Kate Danley to be Staged by BC Theatre Arts, Auditions Starting Soon

From local playwright, Kate Danley, comes the play “A Spirited Manor.” This stage production features an ensemble cast of 10-14 actors playing multiple parts. The main character, Clara O’Hare, is grappling with the loss of her husband and has been sent to a mental institution. The audience is left to question whether she is seeing real-life ghosts, or she is just losing her mind. The play explores the themes of love, loss, responsibility and revenge. BC’s Theatre Arts will be putting on this thrilling gothic tale from May 25 to June 3 in the Stop Gap Studio Theater.

Danley, a USA Today bestselling author, has written a new classic horror story modeled after a “penny dreadful” and set in New England during the late 1800s. This provides actors with the opportunity to work on a period piece, gaining experience with the characters, stage combat and movement in this complex theatrical play. BC also hopes to include an original score played onstage by live musicians. Tammi Doyle, the chair of theatre arts drama and dance, says, “The setting, characters and story, and the way the story is told with actors transforming into set pieces and… yes — ghosts! It really excited me.” Additionally, Doyle revealed that Danley will attend one of the early rehearsals and sit in on some run-throughs of the play.

For those interested in auditioning for this exciting play, please contact Doyle or sign up on the bulletin board located in the Carlson Theatre Lobby. Auditions will be held on Feb. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m. Auditionees are expected to come prepared with a one- to two-minute memorized monologue. All cast members are expected to take the Drama 280 – Studio Theatre I course, but crew member positions are available without course registration. The auditions are open to any BC students, staff or faculty, with no prior acting experience required. The BC Theatre Arts Department looks forward to those auditioning and putting on “A Spirited Manor” as the spring play.