Academic Success Center Open on Campus

The Academic Success Center (ASC) is now open on campus on Wednesdays and Thursdays!

The ASC, in Building D, Room 204, is a place for students to study, check in with a tutor and check out resources for lending such as textbooks and calculators. It provides free tutoring and learning services for BC students. There are specialized labs you can attend for math and writing and drop-in tutoring for most subjects and one-on-one tutoring appointments.

Up until this point, the ASC has been available strictly online because of COVID, but now both on-campus and online meetings are offered. The center is still open Monday through Sunday online in addition to these newly added in-person days. Please note that all drop-in and appointment tutoring is remaining remote. The on-campus hours are 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and the online hours remain Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More specific time information is available here.

A lot of students don’t take advantage of this provided additional help but the whole purpose of the ASC is to help you, the student body! If you are struggling and in need of a little extra assistance, are looking for resources, or want to go over materials with someone this is an excellent option. Visit the ASC website to find out more or schedule a meeting!