BC’s Black Student Union’s Self-Care Summit Next Wednesday

The self-care summit will be hosted at Bellevue College on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The event is in-person and interactive, and it strives to encourage women of color to prioritize routine mental health practices and self-improvement. In honor of Black History Month, BC’s Black Student Union will provide DIY self-care kits from Black-owned businesses, as well as an engaging presentation with Bryan Brown, a college counselor.

Registration is required and the event is limited to 25 students. Those who register for the event no later than Friday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. will receive their admission pass, care products, and a free lunch.

The summit will be hosted in Room U208. In compliance with campus guidelines, all attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours (no earlier than Feb. 20).