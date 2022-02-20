“You on the Moors Now” Auditions This Week

Bellevue College’s Theatre Arts department is holding auditions for “You on the Moors Now” by Jaclyn Backhaus!

“You on the Moors Now” was originally published in 2019 and, as described on the BC Theatre Arts website, it follows four literary heroines of the nineteenth century as they set conventionalism ablaze after they turned down marriage proposals from their equally famous gentlemen callers. Elizabeth Bennet (“Pride and Prejudice”), Jo March (“Little Women”), Cathy (“Wuthering Heights”) and Jane (“Jane Eyre”) confront Mr. Darcy, Laurie Laurence, Heathcliff and Mr. Rochester in turn as they cross their “moors:” the intersection between girlhood and womanhood and ponder their gender normative futures. What results is a confluence of love, anger, grief, and bloodshed as the ensemble struggles to reconcile romantic ideologies of the past with their modern ideas of courtship. These classic novels are turned upside down in a grand theatrical battle royale in this contemplative comedy.

If you are interested, auditions are being held on Feb. 20 from 1 p.m to 3 p.m., Feb. 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Feb. 25 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. If these times don’t work for you, it is possible to audition at other times through scheduled appointments. You will be reading a contemporary monolog one to two minutes in length. All those auditioning must take Drama 280/281 (Studio Theater).

If you are tired of being cooped up at home, this could be a great chance to get out and do something fun. For those of you who have never been in a play before, maybe this is your shot! Doing theater is a great way to connect with other people and gain life experience. The process teaches you communication, memorization and teamwork skills that are applicable elsewhere in life. To everyone auditioning — break a leg!

For more information, visit the BC Theatre Arts website.