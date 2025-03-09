Find Your Path Through Bellevue College’s Career Center

If you’re feeling lost about how to further advance your professional and personal career, the Bellevue College Center for Career Connections (CCC) is the perfect place to start. Whether you’re exploring career options, searching for a job or internship, or would like specialized support, the CCC offers valuable resources to guide you.

Career Exploration

Not sure which career path is right for you? You can utilize the CCC’s career information system to take career assessments to discover your strengths and explore different industries. You’ll also find helpful guides for crafting strong resumes, cover letters, LinkedIn profiles and interviews.

You can also attend several job fairs and workshops! The 2025 Networking & Job Fair will be held Wednesday, May 7, in the Gary F. Locke Ballroom in U Building (U301) from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Don’t miss this opportunity – register here!

Jobs and Internships

Starting your job or internship search can feel overwhelming, but the CCC provides several resources to help, including Handshake, Indeed and LinkedIn Job Search. They also offer industry-specific resources in IT, nonprofits, technology, physics, philanthropy, or engineering. No matter your major, there’s something for you!

Neurodiversity Navigators

Their Neurodiversity Navigators program aims to help faculty and staff with neurological differences to succeed in “areas of executive functioning, self-regulation, social interaction, self-advocacy, and career preparation, along with advocacy and access services.” In the program, participants can meet with trained Peer Mentors, take career prep classes and receive advocacy and access services. If you are interested, do not be afraid to attend their information sessions.

Meetings On-Campus and Online

Need specialized support? The CCC also offers 30 to 45 minute individual appointments with career specialists, with both online and in-person options. Anyone interested can choose from the options of:

Career exploration

Resume and cover letter guidance

Interview practice

Job search and networking

STEM to Stern program

Academic internship programs

Get in Touch!

No matter where you are in your career journey, the BC Center for Career Connections is here to help you succeed. If you’re curious about what they offer, consider scheduling an appointment, attending an event, or exploring their online resources at your own pace. For any questions, please call their phone at (425) 564 – 2279 or email them at careers@bellevuecollege.edu.