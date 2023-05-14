OPINION: “Time Machine”: Could AI Enable Us to See the Future?

For decades, futurists have envisaged a world where artificial intelligence (AI) is so advanced that it can predict the future with unnerving precision. This vision may sound more like science fiction than fact. However, it is not as far-fetched as it may seem. The human brain, after all, is in many respects a machine for predicting the future. It’s important to understand the comparison between the brain’s predictive abilities and the potential of AI to see how this understanding can be harnessed to navigate the future more effectively.

The Human Brain: A Prognostic Machine

The human brain’s predictive capability is central to our ability to interact effectively with our environment. Every time we catch a ball, avoid a hazard or hold a conversation, our brain is making rapid predictions about what will happen next. This ability is based on the accumulation of past experiences, which are used to generate a model of the world that can anticipate future outcomes. These models are not fixed: they are dynamic and constantly updated. When our predictions are incorrect, we experience surprise or novelty, and our brains adjust the models accordingly. This allows us to learn from our mistakes and improve our predictions for the future, a process known as predictive coding.

AI and Predictive Intelligence: An Unorthodox Approach

Can we train AI to predict the future in a similar way? To answer this question, we need to consider what predictive intelligence in AI might look like. It’s not about creating a crystal ball that foresees specific events. Instead, it’s about developing AI systems that can anticipate potential outcomes based on available data, much like our brains do.

Recently, AI technologies, such as machine learning algorithms, have started to show promise in this area. They can be trained to recognize patterns in large datasets and make predictions based on those patterns. For instance, they might predict stock market trends based on historical data, or anticipate a patient’s health risks based on their medical records. However, there’s a fundamental difference between the way AI makes predictions and the way our brains do. AI makes predictions based on statistical patterns in the data it has been trained on. In contrast, our brains make predictions based on a holistic understanding of the world, incorporating not just statistical patterns, but also causal relationships and even abstract concepts. The key challenge for AI, then, is to move beyond pattern recognition toward a more comprehensive understanding of the world. Some researchers are tackling this problem by developing more advanced AI models that can learn causal relationships and abstract concepts. They’re even experimenting with AIs that can develop their own models of the world through a process similar to the predictive coding in the human brain.

The Potential: AI as a Learning Catalyst for Students

Assuming that we can develop AI with predictive capabilities similar to those of the human brain, how might we harness this potential? One particularly promising application is in education. Students, the change-makers of the future, could use predictive AI to enhance their learning experiences and prepare for the future in innovative ways. Imagine an AI tutor that can predict a student’s learning trajectory based on their past performance, identify potential stumbling blocks in advance and provide personalized guidance to help them overcome these hurdles. Such a tutor could even anticipate the future skills that a student might need based on trends in the job market and suggest relevant courses or resources. Moreover, predictive AI could also help students navigate the complex world of career planning. By analyzing trends in job markets, AI could predict which fields are likely to grow in the future, helping students make informed decisions about their educational paths and future careers.

Furthermore, students could use predictive AI as a tool for social impact. For instance, they could use ChatGPT to analyze social trends and identify potential future problems, such as areas that might be at risk of environmental degradation or communities that might be affected by economic shifts. They could then use this information to develop proactive solutions, effectively becoming architects of a better future.

In fields like sociology and political science, predictive AI could help students uncover latent patterns in societal dynamics, potentially forecasting political trends, social unrest or public health crises. This would enable them to engage in policy-making and social activism in a more informed and anticipatory manner.

Finally, in the domain of personal development and mental health, predictive AI could provide valuable insights. By identifying patterns in a student’s behavior, emotions and cognition, AI could predict potential mental health issues before they become serious, enabling timely intervention. This could revolutionize the way we approach mental health in educational institutions, shifting from reactive to proactive strategies.

The prospect of AI predicting the future like the human brain is a fascinating and complex frontier of research. While we’re not there yet, significant strides are being made, and the potential applications, particularly in education, are both exciting and challenging. As students, educators and citizens, we have a role to play in shaping this future, ensuring that it is guided by principles of responsibility, fairness and respect for human dignity. The goal shouldn’t be to create an AI that replaces human decision-making, but rather to develop a tool that enhances our ability to navigate the future. In this vision, AI doesn’t just predict the future: it equips us to shape it.