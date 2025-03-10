Navigating The Oralist World: An Interview with Professor Katie Irwin

The use of ASL is an extraordinary part of Washington State and its Deaf culture, which accumulates over 74% of the state’s deaf community in Seattle. This led to multiple events being held throughout the city, such as the Seattle DeafNation Expo that celebrates Deaf culture and networks the individuals with one another. Although the hearing community consists of the majority of the state’s population, it should not overshadow those who may struggle in an oralist society. A unique segment of Bellevue College is the ASL department with a dedicated faculty, one of whom is Professor Katie Irwin, a professor for American Sign Language I, II and III.

The Watchdog (TWD) was fortunate enough to connect with Professor Katie Irwin (KI), who was willing to share their experience about what it is like teaching as an ASL professor at Bellevue College and navigating through Washington society as a Deaf person.

A fun fact about Professor Katie: She loves Harry Potter!

[TWD]: What is your experience like living in an oralist world? What are the difficulties you had to encounter? And what was the most memorable learning experience you have had so far?

[KI]: As a Deaf person, it’s all I have ever known, and my life, I guess, is normal. However, I face challenges that are harder than some people regarding my lack of hearing. The biggest challenge would be to prove that I am capable. Some people I met patronize me because I can’t hear, and they think my intelligence is lower than it is, and it is very annoying. I am capable of anything but hearing. There are things I do far better than hearing people; they are often “shocked” because I can do it.

[KI]: Sometimes I like to play tricks with people, especially in public when I need to communicate, and I do not use my voice or read lips- it is a lot of work. I find it easier to just gesture and get my point across- What I want or need, but then toward the end, when everything is settled, and I am about to leave, I would say, “Thank you, have a great day!” and leave. It leaves the people baffled. It’s devious, but I get a kick out of it.

[TWD]: What is it like teaching at Bellevue College? Is there a notable difference between the classroom environment compared to other institutions you have taught at?

[KI]: It’s hard to compare my classroom environment because I have taught K-12 in the past, and each classroom I worked in is unique. I enjoyed every aspect of the teaching, but I find myself at home at Bellevue College because the students are great, and the environment and the locations are everything I want in a job. There are some differences between K-12 and higher education; the students are easy to get along with, fun to teach, and genuinely want to learn ASL.

[TWD]: How can hearing people incorporate ASL into their lives in order to better understand the Deaf culture and their lived experiences?

[KI]: It would make Deaf people much happier if everyone knew the basic ASL alphabet, numbers, and everyday signs, even the ones they would incorporate into their job daily. It really makes things easier to communicate, and Deaf people appreciate a little bit of sign language more than anything. And it’s really important to know that if they can’t hear, it does not mean they are lacking intelligence. Truthfully, they are far smarter, more talented than you think and better workers. So, if a job is available that they can do, hire them. Don’t skip over them because they can’t hear. You will regret the unique opportunity to have those wonderful people in your workforce and lives.

[TWD]: What do you and other ASL faculties have planned in the near future for the Bellevue College community?

[KI]: The ASL facilities are working on expanding the ASL program by adding more levels, and we desire to expand further by adding an interpreting program and a Deaf study program. We really need more ASL interpreters, as it is one of the biggest issues currently in the WA state Deaf communities.

The ASL department is currently working on rechartering the ASL club, which was one of the anchors of the student program. They are in the fortunate process of selecting officers and will be ready to unite both the Deaf and hearing communities to harmonize their different cultures through education.