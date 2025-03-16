Trump Prepares to Dismantle the Department of Education

As of March 11, Education Secretary Linda McMahon affirmed that mass layoffs are the first step that they have taken towards closing down the Department of Education. The Department terminated 1,314 staffers – nearly half their workforce – leaving only 2,183 employees.

McMahon states that she and the administration are not “taking away education” and that these changes will instead lead to higher test scores for students. In a statement she released on March 3, her shared vision with the President is to “send education back to the states and empower all parents to choose an excellent education for their children.” One of Trump’s top priorities for education is the expansion of school choice, the idea that parents and guardians should have the freedom to select the education setting that best suits their child’s needs.

The move to dismantle the Department of Education is not new. Previous Republican leaders, including President Ronald Reagan, have long argued that education should be handled at the state and local levels. The Department, established in 1979 under President Jimmy Carter, has often been criticized as an unnecessary agency that limits educational freedom.

On the flip side, however, teachers and education advocates warn of the adverse effects of these cuts, particularly on low-income students and those with special needs. Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, said in a statement, “Ten million students who rely on financial aid to go to college or pursue a trade will be left in limbo. States and districts will be forced to navigate funding crises without federal support, hurting millions of students with disabilities and students living in poverty.”

Furthermore, the Department’s closure would significantly impact federally funded programs including:

Pell Grants: free grants that aid undergraduate students in paying for college

Title I Funding: support for low-income schools

Special education services: programs under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA)

Without federal oversight, states will bear the responsibility for these programs, which may lead to disparities in education quality, in addition to struggles with budget allocations.

If the President’s plan succeeds, the effects may completely change U.S. education. While supporters believe it will give states greater control and innovate the system, critics fear inequality and lack of accountability. As the debate and initiatives unfold, the future of federal education policy currently remains uncertain.