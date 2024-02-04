Bellevue College to Host Kidney Disease Awareness Event On February 7

The kidneys are one of the five vital organs located in the body; they help remove waste products from the blood and produce hormones that maintain blood pressure. Given their role in running essential body functions, it is imperative that people take good care of their kidneys (to prevent loss of function caused by kidney disease) and know how to respond to potential signs or risk factors of contracting kidney disease. Kidney disease is linked to diabetes and high blood pressure, both being health conditions that are dependent on lifestyle and environment. Kidney disease also disproportionately affects African-American individuals, according to the CDC. As members of a diverse community, it’s important that everyone is aware of the presence of kidney disease and has access to treatment/prevention information.

To highlight the aforementioned importance of maintaining kidney health and bringing awareness to kidney disease, the Health Promotion and Education BAS Program at Bellevue College is bringing in Sheila Barnett, RN of Northwest Kidney Centers, to talk about kidney disease and share her expertise as a healthcare professional. Ms. Barnett, who has over 30 years of experience working as a nephrology nurse, is leading a Zoom session that is scheduled for February 7. In this session, students will have the opportunity to learn more about the causes of kidney disease, as well as preventative measures.

If you are interested in this session, you can join via this link (Meeting ID is 825 5255 5133, and the password is Kidneys). Alternatively, if you are interested in learning more about widespread health promotion projects like this one or facilitating one yourself, you can visit the website for the Health Promotion and Education BAS Program.