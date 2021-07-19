BC Releases New Vaccination Incentive Program

Recently, Bellevue College announced that they will be holding a new vaccination incentive program in hopes of increasing the number of vaccinated students on campus. The program will award a series of $250 and $400 scholarships to students who have received at least one vaccine dose.

In order to be included in the selection process for the program, students must follow all of the eligibility requirements. These include having completed at least six credits during Spring Quarter 2021, declaring an intent to attend BC in Fall Quarter 2021 and providing proof of receiving at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fifty eligible students will be randomly chosen to receive one of the 50 scholarships. If students have met the above criteria and have already received their first vaccination by June 30, 2021, then they are eligible to receive a $250 scholarship for Fall Quarter 2021. In order to provide more incentive for students to get vaccinated, those who receive their first vaccination between July 1 and July 22, 2021 may be eligible to receive a $400 scholarship for Fall Quarter 2021. All 50 students will be selected on July 23, 2021, and updates will be sent out via BC email.

Funding for the scholarships have been provided by the Washington State COVID-19 Vaccination Program and the Bellevue College Foundation. The main goal of the program is to help increase the number of vaccinated citizens statewide, while also supporting student success at BC. Information on free vaccination clinics can be found here.