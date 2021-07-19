College Cooking: Avocado Salad

Avocados are a heartfelt and simply delicious superfood. They are full of vitamin C and vitamin E as well as omega-3, magnesium and potassium. Avocados can help with weight loss or maintenance of weight and they taste amazing in almost every dish.

These three simple salads use avocados as the base while incorporating delicious pairings.

Avocado Beet Salad

The Avocado Beet Salad is a great mid-day snack. The feta cheese brings a saltiness that contrasts with the sweetness of the beet.

Ingredients:

1 avocado

2 medium red beets, cooked and cooled

⅛ cup crumbled feta cheese

Steps:

Slice the avocado in half and dispose of the seed. Slice the avocado horizontally and vertically making a grid. Then, place the avocado chunks into a serving bowl. Slice the beets in half and cut the pieces into chunks by splitting the halves into threes. Place the beets into the serving bowl, mix lightly with a wooden spoon and then crumble the feta on top. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Not So Guac Salad

The Not So Guac Salad can be brought to taco night as it pairs well with Mexican food. It can also be placed on a bed of spinach for a more traditional salad.

Ingredients:

1 avocado

1 medium green onion, chopped

¼ of a lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Steps:

Slice the avocado in half and dispose of the seed. Slice the avocado horizontally and vertically making a grid. Then, place the avocado chunks into a serving bowl. Finely chop the green onion after washing it. The pieces should all be roughly the same size. Place the green onion slices into the serving bowl and squeeze the lemon over the mixture. Make sure no seeds fall in! Add salt and pepper to taste and lightly mix with a wooden spoon. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Egg & Avo Salad

The Egg & Avo Salad is perfect for breakfast and provides you all the nutrition needed to start the day.

Ingredients:

1 avocado

2 large boiled eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: crumbled bacon and/or dill

Steps: