College Cooking: Deviled Eggs

This is a classic deviled egg recipe I’ve been making for years. At parties, they are nearly always the first to disappear. Although we cannot have parties anytime soon, they are still delicious and super easy to make. With the Super Bowl just around the corner, these are the perfect snacks to eat while watching.

Ingredients:

6 eggs

¼ c mayo

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

Salt and pepper

Paprika, for garnish

Steps:

Into a large pot, place eggs at the bottom. Then, fill the pot until there is about two inches of water above the eggs.

Set heat to high until the water begins to boil. Cover and let boil for 10-12 minutes.

In the meantime, prepare an ice bath by filling a large bowl with cold water and about two trays worth of ice cubes.

Once the eggs are done cooking, place the eggs into the ice bath and let sit for about five minutes to cool.

Carefully crack the shells and peel the eggs in the ice bath.

Cut the eggs in half lengthwise. Be sure to wipe the knife down with a damp paper towel in between each egg.

Separate the yolks into a medium bowl and lay the whites on to a large plate.

Smash the yolks with a fork until you have a fine crumble.

Into the bowl with the yolks, add the mayo, mustard, and salt and pepper to taste. Optional: add paprika into the egg yolk mixture.

Mix until combined and evenly-colored.