College Cooking: Thai-Inspired Peanut Noodle Recipe

Are you looking for an easy lunch or dinner recipe? Try these Thai-inspired peanut noodles. This recipe includes noodles, vegetables and proteins that can all be substituted, depending on what you have in your fridge. I recommend using carrots, white onion and broccoli, but I’ve also seen it with zucchini, peppers and edamame. The noodle brand I use is Fortune Yakisoba Noodles, but this recipe can use any kind of noodles. It serves two people (or one meal and delicious leftovers).

Sauce:

⅓ cup of smooth peanut butter

¼ cup of soy sauce

½ teaspoon of sesame oil

½ teaspoon of rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon of chili paste (add more or less, depending on your spice preference)

1 teaspoon of garlic paste

½ teaspoon of ginger paste

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

1 teaspoon of water

⅛ cup of green onions

Additional Ingredients:

2 individual packages of yakisoba noodles (or 12 ounces of your noodles of choice)

2 ½ cups of your chosen protein (tofu, chicken, steak, etc.)

1 medium-sized carrot (peeled)

½ of an onion (can be a red, white or sweet onion)

1 head of broccoli

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional:

Mirin

Extra green onions to garnish

Steps: