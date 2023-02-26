College Cooking: Thai-Inspired Peanut Noodle Recipe

Are you looking for an easy lunch or dinner recipe? Try these Thai-inspired peanut noodles. This recipe includes noodles, vegetables and proteins that can all be substituted, depending on what you have in your fridge. I recommend using carrots, white onion and broccoli, but I’ve also seen it with zucchini, peppers and edamame. The noodle brand I use is Fortune Yakisoba Noodles, but this recipe can use any kind of noodles. It serves two people (or one meal and delicious leftovers).
Sauce:
- ⅓ cup of smooth peanut butter
- ¼ cup of soy sauce
- ½ teaspoon of sesame oil
- ½ teaspoon of rice wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon of chili paste (add more or less, depending on your spice preference)
- 1 teaspoon of garlic paste
- ½ teaspoon of ginger paste
- 1 tablespoon of brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon of water
- ⅛ cup of green onions
Additional Ingredients:
- 2 individual packages of yakisoba noodles (or 12 ounces of your noodles of choice)
- 2 ½ cups of your chosen protein (tofu, chicken, steak, etc.)
- 1 medium-sized carrot (peeled)
- ½ of an onion (can be a red, white or sweet onion)
- 1 head of broccoli
- 1 tablespoon of soy sauce
- Salt and pepper to taste
Optional:
- Mirin
- Extra green onions to garnish
Steps:
- Whisk together sauce ingredients until fully combined. If the sauce is looking too thick, then add another teaspoon of water.
- Julienne a ½ cup of carrots, ½ cup of white onions and ½ cup of broccoli into 1-inch-long pieces. These vegetables can also be substituted for other vegetables on hand.
- Saute vegetables with 1 ½ tablespoons of oil and a splash of mirin (optional). I find this works best in a wok, but any pan can be used.
- Add 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of the sauce mixture, and salt and pepper to taste.
- Once the vegetables are fork-tender, add in noodles and 2 ½ cups of your chosen cooked protein.
- Pour all of the sauce in and stir until fully incorporated.
- Top with green onions and enjoy!