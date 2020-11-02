College Cooking: Stew

It’s that time of year again, where everything gets colder and winter is right around the corner. One of my favorite foods to eat during this time is a rich stew. It’s always tasty and just the right kind of warm that goes perfectly with blankets and a good movie. It is a very simple dish that is perfect for batch cooking so that when winter hits and you don’t want to be in a kitchen all evening you can just pull this out of the freezer, heat it and enjoy.

Notes:

When searing the beef, only cook it until the sides are brown. You do not want to overcook it, as that will cause the meat to become tough and chewy.

Ingredients:

2 – 32 oz containers of beef stock

2 lbs. stew meat in cubes

½ lbs. each carrots and celery, cut about ¼ inch pieces

1 lb. potato, cut in to ½ inch cubes

1 large onion finely diced

16 oz each Frozen peas and corn

4 tablespoons tomato paste

Oil as needed

Salt and pepper

2-3 bay leaves

1 tablespoons Oregano

1 tablespoons Thyme

1 tablespoons Basil

1 tablespoons Garlic powder

Steps:

On a large plate, pat dry the meat then liberally season with salt and pepper. Let sit for 10-15 minutes.

2. In a large based stock pot, heat on medium high just enough oil to cover the bottom of the pot.

3. Once the oil is hot, pour in the meat and cook for 3-5 minutes. Flip the meat occasionally to ensure even browning. Then remove all meat from the pot.

4. If necessary, add a little more oil, then pour in the finely diced onion. Add a pinch more salt to help the onions sweat and turn translucent.

5. Once the onions have become translucent, add the celery and carrots. Stir and cook until celery becomes translucent.

6. Pour in all of the beef stock and put the meat back into the pot as well as all of the spices

7. Turn the heat to high and bring to a boil. Once at a boil lower the heat to low so that it can simmer for 30 minutes.

8. After about 30 minutes the meat should be tender. Add in the chunked potatoes and cook for another 15 minutes. Taste here to optionally add more seasoning.

9. About 5 minutes before stew is done, pour in all of the frozen peas and corn.

10. Once done, turn off the heat and fish out the bay leaves.

11. Enjoy!