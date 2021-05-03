College Cooking: Mediterranean Chicken Pita and Tzatziki

May 2, 2021 Eliot Gentiluomo Arts & Features, This Week 0

Photo Credit: Eliot Gentiluomo

One of my favorite spring/summer foods is Greek/Mediterranean food. My favorite thing to make is pita pockets with chicken and tzatziki (tuh-zee-kee) sauce. Tzatziki is perfect as a salad dressing, veggie dip, or spread on sandwiches. You could also dice the pita entirely and have a delicious Greek chicken salad with all the fixings.

Tzatziki:

Ingredients:

  • 2 medium cucumbers
  • 1 ½ cups plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  • 1 medium clove garlic, pressed or minced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint and/or dill
  • ½ teaspoon fine sea salt

Steps:

  • Peel and slice the cucumber lengthwise. Then remove the seeds with a spoon.
  • Grate the cucumber on the large holes of a box grater.
  • Working with one handful at a time, lightly squeeze the shredded cucumber to remove the excess moisture. Then, place into a medium bowl.
  • To the bowl, add in the yogurt, olive oil, lemon zest, garlic, herbs and salt. Stir to combine and let sit for 10 minutes.
  • After 10 minutes, taste the sauce and add additional salt, herbs, and/or lemon zest if desired.
  • Place into the fridge to chill until serving.

Mediterranean Chicken:

Ingredients:

  • 2 boneless chicken breasts
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon oregano
  • 1 tablespoon dill
  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 1 package of pita bread
  • Lettuce, tomato slices, and cucumber slices
  • Thinly sliced onion to liking

Steps:

  • On a clean cutting board, cut the chicken breasts in half horizontally. This will help them cook more evenly.
  • Season both sides of the chicken with salt, pepper, oregano, and dill.
  • Into a large pan, heat 3 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat.
  • Place the chicken in the pan and cook for 8-10 minutes, flipping the chicken once to ensure even cooking and browning.
  • Slice the cooked chicken into strips and set aside.
  • Heat pitas under a broiler or in a toaster oven according to packaging.
  • Slice open the pittas, then stuff with chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, Tzatziki sauce, and any other toppings you’d like, including thinly sliced onion.
  • Enjoy!

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes