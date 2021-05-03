College Cooking: Mediterranean Chicken Pita and Tzatziki

One of my favorite spring/summer foods is Greek/Mediterranean food. My favorite thing to make is pita pockets with chicken and tzatziki (tuh-zee-kee) sauce. Tzatziki is perfect as a salad dressing, veggie dip, or spread on sandwiches. You could also dice the pita entirely and have a delicious Greek chicken salad with all the fixings.

Tzatziki:

Ingredients:

2 medium cucumbers

1 ½ cups plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 medium clove garlic, pressed or minced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint and/or dill

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

Steps:

Peel and slice the cucumber lengthwise. Then remove the seeds with a spoon.

Grate the cucumber on the large holes of a box grater.

Working with one handful at a time, lightly squeeze the shredded cucumber to remove the excess moisture. Then, place into a medium bowl.

To the bowl, add in the yogurt, olive oil, lemon zest, garlic, herbs and salt. Stir to combine and let sit for 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, taste the sauce and add additional salt, herbs, and/or lemon zest if desired.

Place into the fridge to chill until serving.

Mediterranean Chicken:

Ingredients:

2 boneless chicken breasts

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon pepper

1 tablespoon oregano

1 tablespoon dill

3 tablespoons oil

1 package of pita bread

Lettuce, tomato slices, and cucumber slices

Thinly sliced onion to liking

Steps:

On a clean cutting board, cut the chicken breasts in half horizontally. This will help them cook more evenly.

Season both sides of the chicken with salt, pepper, oregano, and dill.

Into a large pan, heat 3 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat.

Place the chicken in the pan and cook for 8-10 minutes, flipping the chicken once to ensure even cooking and browning.

Slice the cooked chicken into strips and set aside.