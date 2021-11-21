College Cooking: Taco Soup

November 21, 2021 Emily Dickinson Arts & Features 0

Photo Credit // Emily Dickinson

Everyone loves tacos, so why not make tacos into a warm soup? That’s exactly what we did using a recipe inspired by Pampered Chef.

Soup Ingredients

Oil:

  • 3 tablespoons of oil

Vegetables:

  • ½ an onion, chopped
  • 3 to 4 stalks of celery, chopped

Meat:

  • 1½ pounds ground beef or turkey 

Seasonings:

  • 1 dry ranch seasoning packet
  • 2 tablespoons Tex-Mex rub
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Canned/boxed Items:

  • 1 can black beans, drained
  • 1 can pinto beans, drained
  • 1 can whole kernel corn, drained
  • 1 can diced tomatoes
  • 1 box chicken broth

Toppings:

  • Shredded cheddar cheese
  • Sour cream
  • Black olives, sliced
  • Cilantro
  • Avocado, chopped
  • Tortilla chips
Taco soup cooking in a pot

Steps:

  1. Put the oil, onion and celery in a dutch oven over medium heat.
  2. Stir and add the ground meat.
  3. Stir until the meat turns from pink to brown.
  4. Add the seasonings: dry ranch packet, Tex-Mex rub, salt and pepper.
  5. Stir and add the black beans and pinto beans.
  6. Add the whole kernel corn and the diced tomatoes.
  7. Add the chicken broth and stir well.
  8. Cover and let simmer on low heat for about 30 minutes until fully cooked.
  9. This soup makes a plentiful amount of servings and can be freezed!
  10. Add the toppings listed above or whatever toppings you want.
  11. Serve and enjoy!

