College Cooking: Taco Soup

Everyone loves tacos, so why not make tacos into a warm soup? That’s exactly what we did using a recipe inspired by Pampered Chef.
Soup Ingredients
Oil:
- 3 tablespoons of oil
Vegetables:
- ½ an onion, chopped
- 3 to 4 stalks of celery, chopped
Meat:
- 1½ pounds ground beef or turkey
Seasonings:
- 1 dry ranch seasoning packet
- 2 tablespoons Tex-Mex rub
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Canned/boxed Items:
- 1 can black beans, drained
- 1 can pinto beans, drained
- 1 can whole kernel corn, drained
- 1 can diced tomatoes
- 1 box chicken broth
Toppings:
- Shredded cheddar cheese
- Sour cream
- Black olives, sliced
- Cilantro
- Avocado, chopped
- Tortilla chips
Steps:
- Put the oil, onion and celery in a dutch oven over medium heat.
- Stir and add the ground meat.
- Stir until the meat turns from pink to brown.
- Add the seasonings: dry ranch packet, Tex-Mex rub, salt and pepper.
- Stir and add the black beans and pinto beans.
- Add the whole kernel corn and the diced tomatoes.
- Add the chicken broth and stir well.
- Cover and let simmer on low heat for about 30 minutes until fully cooked.
- This soup makes a plentiful amount of servings and can be freezed!
- Add the toppings listed above or whatever toppings you want.
- Serve and enjoy!