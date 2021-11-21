College Cooking: Taco Soup

Everyone loves tacos, so why not make tacos into a warm soup? That’s exactly what we did using a recipe inspired by Pampered Chef.

Soup Ingredients

Oil:

3 tablespoons of oil

Vegetables:

½ an onion, chopped

3 to 4 stalks of celery, chopped

Meat:

1½ pounds ground beef or turkey

Seasonings:

1 dry ranch seasoning packet

2 tablespoons Tex-Mex rub

Salt and pepper, to taste

Canned/boxed Items:

1 can black beans, drained

1 can pinto beans, drained

1 can whole kernel corn, drained

1 can diced tomatoes

1 box chicken broth

Toppings:

Shredded cheddar cheese

Sour cream

Black olives, sliced

Cilantro

Avocado, chopped

Tortilla chips

Steps: