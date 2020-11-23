College Cooking: Thanksgiving Edition

Thanksgiving draws closer, even if it’s unfortunate that we are unable to spend this time with family as we are used to. Even so, we can still make all the delicious food that comes with the holiday. Here are a few of my favorite things to eat at Thanksgiving.

First up are garlic scalloped potatoes. I really like these because it is a slightly fancier way to serve potatoes that everyone is sure to love. Also, they are wonderfully easy to reheat, so when planning Thanksgiving dinner they can be made in advance by simply putting them in the oven to heat them up before serving.

Ingredients:

2.5 lbs. potato

2 cups half & half

3 cloves garlic

4 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon Salt

1 tablespoon pepper

Steps:

Peel and then slice the potatoes about 1/8-inch thick. This can be done on a vegetable slicer or by hand.

2. Into a medium saucepan on medium heat, melt the butter and add in the crushed garlic.

3. Stir until the garlic starts to brown but does not burn. This should be only a minute or two.

4. Turn the heat down to low and pour in the half & half and heat until warm. Add in the salt and pepper.

5. In an 8×8-inch Pyrex dish layer, slice the potatoes as compactly as possible.

6. Pour the milk mixture over the potatoes until you reach about 3/4 the way up the side of the pan.

7. Put into a 375-degree Fahrenheit oven and bake for about 50 minutes. You will know it’s done when the potatoes fall apart when a fork is inserted.

8. Let cook for about 10 minutes and enjoy.

Up next are balsamic roasted brussels sprouts. These are a family favorite in my house and are a perfect side to a hearty Thanksgiving meal. It is a fast and easy way to include green veggies into an otherwise very monochromatic meal. I know that people always bash brussels sprouts, but after this they will hopefully have changed their mind.

Ingredients:

2 lb Brussel sprouts

1 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon Pepper

¼ cup Balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoon Oil

Steps:

To prep the brussels sprouts, trim the end and remove any loose or yellow outside leaves.

2. Cut each in half down the center, making sure that the stem is still intact. This will ensure they do not fall apart in the oven or get over-cooked.

3. Place them into a medium mixing bowl and add in salt, pepper, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

4. Stir to combine so that all the brussels sprouts are evenly coated.

5. Place onto a baking tray cut side down and place into an oven at 372-degrees Fahrenheit and bake for 20 minutes.

6. Remove from the oven and put the brussel sprouts into a serving dish.

7. Enjoy!