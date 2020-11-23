College Cooking: Apple Strudel

One of my favorite sweet breakfast items are strudels. They might seem hard to make, but they become a lot easier with store-bought puff pastry. They are much tastier than standard toaster strudels. Since this recipe makes two, there is plenty to share, though you might just want to save it all for yourself.

Note:

Make sure to use baking apples such as Honeycrisp or Granny Smith. This will ensure that they do not turn to mush while in the pan or oven. Do not over-roll the puff pastry. Over-rolling will make it too thin and it will not raise properly in the oven.

Ingredients:

1 package puff pastry, 2 sheets

All-purpose flour for dusting, about 1/8 cup

2 large apples

4 tablespoon butter

½ cup brown sugar

white sugar for garnish (optional)

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground clove

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 egg

Steps:

Defrost the puff pastry according to package instructions.

Into a large pan over medium heat, melt the butter before adding the brown sugar and spices.

Add in the sliced apples, and stir to coat them.

Cook until the slices are tender, but before they fall apart. Take off the heat to allow it to cool slightly.

Carefully unfold the puff pastry onto a lightly floured work service.

Press the dough together along the seams where it was folded to minimize breakage then roll it out slightly, using a rolling pin to make it even.

Cut a one-inch long slice at the top and bottom of each seam.

Cut diagonal slices on the outer thirds about one inch apart starting from the one-inch notch.

Fill the puff pastry by layering the slices, about one apple per strudel.

Fold over each strip alternating sides until you get to the bottom.

Crack the egg into a small bowl and beat until homogeneous, then lightly brush on to the outside of the puff pastry.