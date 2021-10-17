College Cooking: Chicken Vegetable Soup

Chicken vegetable soup is a classic warm winter soup that’s excellent in any season, whether you want to prepare for the winter with soups ready-to-go in the freezer or the chill of fall is already getting you into the soup season. This hearty soup is filled with flavor in every bite.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ¼ onion, chopped
- 1 clove of garlic, minced
- 1 bell pepper, chopped
- 2 stalks of celery, chopped
- ½ chicken, cooked, cooled and shredded
- 1 carton (32 ounces) chicken broth
- 3 to 4 medium carrots, washed and diced
- 1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced
- 1 bunch of chopped kale, washed (substitute with spinach or broccoli)
- 1 can of white beans or cannellini beans
Seasonings:
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Thyme, to taste
- Rosemary, to taste
- Italian seasoning, to taste
- Dried basil, to taste
Steps:
- Heat up a soup pot or dutch oven with olive oil.
- Add the chopped onion, minced garlic, chopped bell pepper and celery.
- Let simmer on low heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion turns translucent.
- Add the shredded chicken and stir often.
- Pour in the chicken broth and let cook.
- Dice the carrots and sweet potato and add them to the pot.
- Add the chopped kale (or its substitution) and beans.
- Season the soup with salt, pepper, thyme, rosemary, Italian seasoning and basil.
- Cover with the lid of the pot and let simmer for an hour, stirring occasionally.
- Turn off the heat and uncover, letting cool before serving.
- Serve and enjoy!
- Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for up to two weeks in the fridge. Or you can freeze the soup for up to a year.