College Cooking: Chicken Vegetable Soup

Photo Credit // Emily Dickinson

Chicken vegetable soup is a classic warm winter soup that’s excellent in any season, whether you want to prepare for the winter with soups ready-to-go in the freezer or the chill of fall is already getting you into the soup season. This hearty soup is filled with flavor in every bite.

Soup ingredients

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • ¼ onion, chopped
  • 1 clove of garlic, minced
  • 1 bell pepper, chopped
  • 2 stalks of celery, chopped
  • ½ chicken, cooked, cooled and shredded
  • 1 carton (32 ounces) chicken broth
  • 3 to 4 medium carrots, washed and diced
  • 1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced
  • 1 bunch of chopped kale, washed (substitute with spinach or broccoli)
  • 1 can of white beans or cannellini beans

Seasonings:

  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Thyme, to taste
  • Rosemary, to taste
  • Italian seasoning, to taste
  • Dried basil, to taste
Soup in a bowl

Steps:

  1. Heat up a soup pot or dutch oven with olive oil.
  2. Add the chopped onion, minced garlic, chopped bell pepper and celery.
  3. Let simmer on low heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion turns translucent.
  4. Add the shredded chicken and stir often.
  5. Pour in the chicken broth and let cook.
  6. Dice the carrots and sweet potato and add them to the pot.
  7. Add the chopped kale (or its substitution) and beans.
  8. Season the soup with salt, pepper, thyme, rosemary, Italian seasoning and basil.
  9. Cover with the lid of the pot and let simmer for an hour, stirring occasionally.
  10. Turn off the heat and uncover, letting cool before serving.
  11. Serve and enjoy!
  12. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for up to two weeks in the fridge. Or you can freeze the soup for up to a year.

