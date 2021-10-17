College Cooking: Chicken Vegetable Soup

Chicken vegetable soup is a classic warm winter soup that’s excellent in any season, whether you want to prepare for the winter with soups ready-to-go in the freezer or the chill of fall is already getting you into the soup season. This hearty soup is filled with flavor in every bite.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ onion, chopped

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 bell pepper, chopped

2 stalks of celery, chopped

½ chicken, cooked, cooled and shredded

1 carton (32 ounces) chicken broth

3 to 4 medium carrots, washed and diced

1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced

1 bunch of chopped kale, washed (substitute with spinach or broccoli)

1 can of white beans or cannellini beans

Seasonings:

Salt and pepper, to taste

Thyme, to taste

Rosemary, to taste

Italian seasoning, to taste

Dried basil, to taste

Steps: