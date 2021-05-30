College Cooking: Mocktails for Summer

May 29, 2021 Eliot Gentiluomo

Photo Credit: Eliot Gentiluomo

It’s coming up to summertime which means enjoying picnics, days at the beach, or just a nice afternoon outside on your porch. One thing that can make it even better is easy drinks that make you feel fancy. Here are a few different mocktails you can try this summer. Each recipe makes one drink.

Note: most mocktails are really just a mix of juice, sparkling water and fruit. You can mix it up and make whatever you like with the ingredients you have at home.

Cucumber Lemonade

Ingredients:

  • 3 ounces lemonade
  • 3-4 thin cucumber slices
  • Club soda
  • Crushed ice

Directions:

  1. Into a glass, pour in the lemonade and add the cucumber slices.
  2. Muddle together using a muddler or the back of a spoon.
  3. Strain into a glass filled with crushed ice.
  4. Fill the rest of the glass with club soda and enjoy.

Shirley Temple

Ingredients:

  • 1-ounce grenadine
  • Lemon-lime soda or ginger ale
  • Ice

Directions:

  1. Into a glass with ice, pour in the grenadine.
  2. Fill the rest of the glass with soda.
  3. Stir to combine and enjoy.

Sunrise Mocktail

Ingredients:

  • 3 ounces orange juice
  • 1-ounce grenadine
  • Sparkling water or lemon-lime soda
  • Ice

Directions:

  1. Into a glass with ice, pour in the grenadine followed by the orange juice.
  2. Fill the rest of the glass with sparkling water or soda.
  3. Stir gently to combine and enjoy.

