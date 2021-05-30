College Cooking: Mocktails for Summer

It’s coming up to summertime which means enjoying picnics, days at the beach, or just a nice afternoon outside on your porch. One thing that can make it even better is easy drinks that make you feel fancy. Here are a few different mocktails you can try this summer. Each recipe makes one drink.
Note: most mocktails are really just a mix of juice, sparkling water and fruit. You can mix it up and make whatever you like with the ingredients you have at home.
Cucumber Lemonade
Ingredients:
- 3 ounces lemonade
- 3-4 thin cucumber slices
- Club soda
- Crushed ice
Directions:
- Into a glass, pour in the lemonade and add the cucumber slices.
- Muddle together using a muddler or the back of a spoon.
- Strain into a glass filled with crushed ice.
- Fill the rest of the glass with club soda and enjoy.
Shirley Temple
Ingredients:
- 1-ounce grenadine
- Lemon-lime soda or ginger ale
- Ice
Directions:
- Into a glass with ice, pour in the grenadine.
- Fill the rest of the glass with soda.
- Stir to combine and enjoy.
Sunrise Mocktail
Ingredients:
- 3 ounces orange juice
- 1-ounce grenadine
- Sparkling water or lemon-lime soda
- Ice
Directions:
- Into a glass with ice, pour in the grenadine followed by the orange juice.
- Fill the rest of the glass with sparkling water or soda.
- Stir gently to combine and enjoy.