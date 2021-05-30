College Cooking: Mocktails for Summer

It’s coming up to summertime which means enjoying picnics, days at the beach, or just a nice afternoon outside on your porch. One thing that can make it even better is easy drinks that make you feel fancy. Here are a few different mocktails you can try this summer. Each recipe makes one drink.

Note: most mocktails are really just a mix of juice, sparkling water and fruit. You can mix it up and make whatever you like with the ingredients you have at home.

Cucumber Lemonade

Ingredients:

3 ounces lemonade

3-4 thin cucumber slices

Club soda

Crushed ice

Directions:

Into a glass, pour in the lemonade and add the cucumber slices. Muddle together using a muddler or the back of a spoon. Strain into a glass filled with crushed ice. Fill the rest of the glass with club soda and enjoy.

Shirley Temple

Ingredients:

1-ounce grenadine

Lemon-lime soda or ginger ale

Ice

Directions:

Into a glass with ice, pour in the grenadine. Fill the rest of the glass with soda. Stir to combine and enjoy.

Sunrise Mocktail

Ingredients:

3 ounces orange juice

1-ounce grenadine

Sparkling water or lemon-lime soda

Ice

Directions: