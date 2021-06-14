College Cooking: Lavender-Lemon Bundt Cake

Want to fill that sweet tooth craving while looking for a new dessert with a touch of spring? Lavender-lemon bundt cake bakes the freshness of spring into a delicious cake. This recipe is for a regular lemon bundt cake but with a light undertone of lavender. The best part is that this home recipe uses einkorn flour which is light on the stomach, tastes amazing and is healthier than normal wheat flour. Try it out for yourself!
Ingredients:
The Bundt Cake:
- 3 cups einkorn flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 sticks butter, room temperature
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon Morton iodized sea salt
- 3 large eggs, room temperature
- 2 tablespoons lemon zest (dried or fresh)
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ to 1 tablespoon dried lavender
- 1 cup reduced-fat milk
- Shortening, to grease pan
Lemon Glaze:
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- ⅛ cup lemon juice
Lemon-Lavender Icing:
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- ⅛ teaspoon lavender extract paste, or less
Toppings
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- Pinch of dried lavender
Steps:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour and baking powder.
- In a mixing bowl, mix the butter, sugar and salt with an electric mixer until fluffy.
- Add in the eggs one at a time to the wet mixture, mixing in between. Then, add the lemon zest, lemon juice, vanilla extract and dried lavender and beat it all together.
- Add the flour mixture to the wet mixture and then incorporate the milk. Scrape down the sides to eliminate any dry flour clumps.
- Grease a 10-inch bundt pan. Then, pour in the batter and smooth down the top with a spatula.
- Bake for 50 minutes. It’s done when a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.
- Let the cake cool before slowly removing the cake from the pan and setting it on a cooling rack.
- Make the lemon glaze by mixing the sugar and lemon juice in a microwave-safe bowl.
- Microwave the glaze for one minute. The sugar should be completely dissolved.
- Poke holes into the cake using a fork. Once the lemon glaze has cooled slightly, brush the cake with the glaze and let it sink in.
- Let the cake cool an hour before completing any more of the recipe steps.
- Make the lemon-lavender icing by mixing the powdered sugar, lemon juice and lavender extract paste. Make sure there are no clumps.
- Move the cake to a serving platter and pour the icing in a zigzag motion, letting it fall down the sides of the cake.
- Grate lemon zest and sprinkle the dried lavender onto the cake.
- Wait 30 minutes for the icing to set.
- Serve and enjoy!