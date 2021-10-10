College Cooking: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

October 10, 2021 Emily Dickinson

Photo Credit // Emily Dickinson

It’s finally October. Everyone knows it’s officially time for pumpkin everything! To start off the season right, we have a blend of pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon to fill that pumpkin craving. These pumpkin whoopie pies are handheld fluffy pumpkin cookies with a cream cheese frosting in-between.

Cookie Ingredients:

  • 2 cups brown sugar
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 1½ cups canned pumpkin 
  • 3 cups flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon
  • 1 cup mini chocolate chips

Frosting Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • ½ cup butter, softened
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ⅛ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, optional
  • ¼ teaspoon cinnamon, optional
Photo Credit // Emily Dickinson

Steps:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, mix the brown sugar and vegetable oil until combined.
  3. Add in the eggs and canned pumpkin. Tip: A normal-sized can of pumpkin contains 1¾ cup of pumpkin. Remove ¼ cup of pumpkin for easier measuring. 
  4. Mix until combined.
  5. Add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, pumpkin pie spice, and cinnamon.
  6. Mix until combined.
  7. Stir in the chocolate chips.
  8. Heap a spoonful of batter onto a sprayed cooking sheet. Repeat, spacing them about two inches apart.
  9. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes.
  10. Repeat steps 8 and 9 until all of the batter is gone.
  11. Place the cookies on parchment paper (or a cooling rack) to let cool.
  12. Make the frosting by using an electric mixer to whisk together the cream cheese and butter.
  13. Add the powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and the optional pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon.
  14. Mix until combined.
  15. Use a spatula to scrape the sides of the bowl.
  16. Spoon a small amount of frosting on the underside of a cooled cookie and place another cookie on top of the frosting to create a sandwich.
  17. Repeat step 16 until all of the cookies have been frosted.
  18. Refrigerate the cookies in an airtight container and eat them within a week. 
  19. Enjoy!

