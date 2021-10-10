College Cooking: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

It’s finally October. Everyone knows it’s officially time for pumpkin everything! To start off the season right, we have a blend of pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon to fill that pumpkin craving. These pumpkin whoopie pies are handheld fluffy pumpkin cookies with a cream cheese frosting in-between.

Cookie Ingredients:

2 cups brown sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

2 eggs

1½ cups canned pumpkin

3 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 cup mini chocolate chips

Frosting Ingredients:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup butter, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

⅛ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, optional

¼ teaspoon cinnamon, optional

Steps: