College Cooking: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

It’s finally October. Everyone knows it’s officially time for pumpkin everything! To start off the season right, we have a blend of pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon to fill that pumpkin craving. These pumpkin whoopie pies are handheld fluffy pumpkin cookies with a cream cheese frosting in-between.
Cookie Ingredients:
- 2 cups brown sugar
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 2 eggs
- 1½ cups canned pumpkin
- 3 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
- 1 cup mini chocolate chips
Frosting Ingredients:
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup butter, softened
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ⅛ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, optional
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon, optional
Steps:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- In a large mixing bowl, mix the brown sugar and vegetable oil until combined.
- Add in the eggs and canned pumpkin. Tip: A normal-sized can of pumpkin contains 1¾ cup of pumpkin. Remove ¼ cup of pumpkin for easier measuring.
- Mix until combined.
- Add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, pumpkin pie spice, and cinnamon.
- Mix until combined.
- Stir in the chocolate chips.
- Heap a spoonful of batter onto a sprayed cooking sheet. Repeat, spacing them about two inches apart.
- Bake for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Repeat steps 8 and 9 until all of the batter is gone.
- Place the cookies on parchment paper (or a cooling rack) to let cool.
- Make the frosting by using an electric mixer to whisk together the cream cheese and butter.
- Add the powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and the optional pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon.
- Mix until combined.
- Use a spatula to scrape the sides of the bowl.
- Spoon a small amount of frosting on the underside of a cooled cookie and place another cookie on top of the frosting to create a sandwich.
- Repeat step 16 until all of the cookies have been frosted.
- Refrigerate the cookies in an airtight container and eat them within a week.
- Enjoy!