College Cooking Vegan Corner: Six-ingredient Chickpeas

When you don’t eat meat, or even if you do, having an easy and cheap protein-rich meal in your back pocket comes in handy. This six-ingredient recipe is delicious and goes with everything. It can be a main dish served with salad or a side dish for just about anything. This recipe is an adaptation of Sonja Overhiser’s Easy Canned Chickpeas.
Serving Size: two as an entree, four as a side dish.
Ingredients:
- 15 ounce can of chickpeas (garbanzo beans)
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 3-4 grinds of black pepper
- 1 lemon wedge
Steps:
- Drain and rinse the chickpeas, then set those aside.
- Mince the garlic.
- Heat olive oil in a frying pan over a low to medium flame.
- Sauté garlic, but not to the point where it’s brown.
- Add in the chickpeas, paprika, salt, pepper and lemon.
- Cook over a low flame until warmed.
- Carefully squeeze the lemon wedge over the dish and discard. Make sure to remove any seeds that could have fallen in the dish.
- Serve immediately and enjoy!
- Leftovers are perfect and can be kept for two to three days.