College Cooking Vegan Corner: Six-ingredient Chickpeas

When you don’t eat meat, or even if you do, having an easy and cheap protein-rich meal in your back pocket comes in handy. This six-ingredient recipe is delicious and goes with everything. It can be a main dish served with salad or a side dish for just about anything. This recipe is an adaptation of Sonja Overhiser’s Easy Canned Chickpeas.

Serving Size: two as an entree, four as a side dish.

Ingredients:

15 ounce can of chickpeas (garbanzo beans)

2 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon salt

3-4 grinds of black pepper

1 lemon wedge

Steps: