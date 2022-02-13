College Cooking Vegan Corner: Six-ingredient Chickpeas

February 13, 2022

Chickpeas on stove
Siena Kinsley // The Watchdog

When you don’t eat meat, or even if you do, having an easy and cheap protein-rich meal in your back pocket comes in handy. This six-ingredient recipe is delicious and goes with everything. It can be a main dish served with salad or a side dish for just about anything. This recipe is an adaptation of Sonja Overhiser’s Easy Canned Chickpeas.

Serving Size: two as an entree, four as a side dish.

Ingredients:

  • 15 ounce can of chickpeas (garbanzo beans)
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon paprika
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 3-4 grinds of black pepper
  • 1 lemon wedge

Steps:

  1. Drain and rinse the chickpeas, then set those aside.
  2. Mince the garlic.
  3. Heat olive oil in a frying pan over a low to medium flame.
  4. Sauté garlic, but not to the point where it’s brown.
  5. Add in the chickpeas, paprika, salt, pepper and lemon.
  6. Cook over a low flame until warmed.
  7. Carefully squeeze the lemon wedge over the dish and discard. Make sure to remove any seeds that could have fallen in the dish.
  8. Serve immediately and enjoy!
  9. Leftovers are perfect and can be kept for two to three days.

