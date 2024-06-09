A Slice of Joy: The Bulldog Bistro Reopens with Competitive Prices

On the first floor of the housing building, one of Bellevue’s best-kept secrets has re-emerged after months of dormancy due to staffing shortages. The Bulldog Bistro, which is just a 10-minute walk from its furthermost point on campus, is my new favorite spot for lunch at Bellevue College. Even in the greater city of Bellevue, few establishments offer restaurant-level quality at fast food prices. The Bistro’s main claim to fame is their pizzas, which are made in their wood-fired oven, priced at $8.25. They also have a build-your-own salad bowl with up to eight toppings, priced at $6.49, and a selection of coffee (including fresh espresso), premade sushi, snacks and other beverages.

My friend and I were both decently hungry when we visited. We shared a cheese pizza and walked away satisfied. If you’re feeling particularly hungry, you could probably finish one pizza on your own, but it can also be a great study snack to share with friends. We were both impressed with the quality. If I didn’t know better, I would think that it was from Pagliacci’s or another reputable pizza chain. Their comparably low prices seal the deal: A cheese pizza of the same size would be $17.99 at Pagliacci’s. The crust was delicious, and the pizza was cooked to perfection. My favorite part was probably the cheese; their portions of mozzarella were very liberal. The Bistro has a wide variety of toppings, perfect to satisfy meat lovers and vegetarians alike.

The kitchen is adjacent to a seating area filled with desks, cozy chairs and vending machines, perfect for a get-together with friends. When I ate at the Bulldog Bistro, around 11:45 a.m. on a Friday, the pizza was ready in about six minutes. The staff were very friendly and eager to tell me about their combo discounts (get a soda with a pizza for only 50 cents!) and their selection of toppings. I found the atmosphere to be casual, yet welcoming and friendly. Overall, I had a great experience at the Bulldog Bistro and highly recommend this overlooked eatery for anyone craving delicious, quick food at a comparably low price.

Food from the Bulldog Bistro can also be ordered ahead! To view their menu and place an online order, visit their website. They are open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. on the first floor of the housing (H) building.