College Cooking: Chicken Piccata

In a time where travel is foreign, we can still travel the globe with food. Today’s destination is Italy, serving Chicken piccata. It sounds super fancy and complicated, but it is a very easy dish to make and very quick. It only requires a pan and a few bowls to keep ingredients in. On a budget, this is a very cheap dish to make. In total it takes about 25 minutes to prepare.
Ingredients:
- 2 chicken breasts
- ¼ cup flour
- 6 tablespoons. butter
- 1/3 c lemon juice
- ½ cup chicken stock
- ¼ cup brined capers, drained
- 2-3 tablespoons lemon zest
- Salt & pepper to taste
- Olive oil
Steps:
- Take the two chicken breasts and butterfly them, then cut in half.
- In a wide flat bowl, mix together the flour, salt and pepper.
- Lightly coat each half in flour.
- In a large pan, heat just enough oil to cover the bottom of the pan and set to a medium high heat.
- Add the chicken and cook about three minutes per side. Each side should be a golden brown before flipping.
- Once cooked on both sides, remove from pan.
- To the pan add in butter, chicken stock, capers, lemon zest and lemon juice.
- Bring to a simmer, add the chicken back in and cover for another few minutes. The sauce should have thickened slightly.
Plate and enjoy!