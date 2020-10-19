College Cooking: Chicken Piccata

October 19, 2020 Eliot Gentiluomo Arts & Features 0

In a time where travel is foreign, we can still travel the globe with food. Today’s destination is Italy, serving Chicken piccata. It sounds super fancy and complicated, but it is a very easy dish to make and very quick. It only requires a pan and a few bowls to keep ingredients in. On a budget, this is a very cheap dish to make. In total it takes about 25 minutes to prepare. 

Ingredients:

  • 2 chicken breasts
  • ¼ cup flour
  • 6 tablespoons. butter
  • 1/3 c lemon juice
  • ½ cup chicken stock
  • ¼ cup brined capers, drained
  • 2-3 tablespoons lemon zest
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • Olive oil

Steps:

  •  Take the two chicken breasts and butterfly them, then cut in half.
  • In a wide flat bowl, mix together the flour, salt and pepper.
  • Lightly coat each half in flour.
  • In a large pan, heat just enough oil to cover the bottom of the pan and set to a medium high heat.
  • Add the chicken and cook about three minutes per side. Each side should be a golden brown before flipping.
  • Once cooked on both sides, remove from pan.
  • To the pan add in butter, chicken stock, capers, lemon zest and lemon juice.
  •  Bring to a simmer, add the chicken back in and cover for another few minutes. The sauce should have thickened slightly.

Plate and enjoy!

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes