College Cooking: Chicken Piccata

In a time where travel is foreign, we can still travel the globe with food. Today’s destination is Italy, serving Chicken piccata. It sounds super fancy and complicated, but it is a very easy dish to make and very quick. It only requires a pan and a few bowls to keep ingredients in. On a budget, this is a very cheap dish to make. In total it takes about 25 minutes to prepare.

Ingredients:

2 chicken breasts

¼ cup flour

6 tablespoons. butter

1/3 c lemon juice

½ cup chicken stock

¼ cup brined capers, drained

2-3 tablespoons lemon zest

Salt & pepper to taste

Olive oil

Steps:

Take the two chicken breasts and butterfly them, then cut in half.

In a wide flat bowl, mix together the flour, salt and pepper.

Lightly coat each half in flour.

In a large pan, heat just enough oil to cover the bottom of the pan and set to a medium high heat.

Add the chicken and cook about three minutes per side. Each side should be a golden brown before flipping.

Once cooked on both sides, remove from pan.

To the pan add in butter, chicken stock, capers, lemon zest and lemon juice.

Bring to a simmer, add the chicken back in and cover for another few minutes. The sauce should have thickened slightly.

Plate and enjoy!