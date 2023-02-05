College Cooking: No-bake Chocolate Pie

Baking desserts can be a challenge for college students, especially since using an oven isn’t always an option. But with this no-oven recipe for a creamy and rich chocolate pie, there’s no need to worry. After all, what can go wrong with chocolate?
Ingredients:
- 1 shot coffee
- 1 chocolate bar (your choice for milk vs. dark)
- 1 package of silken tofu
- 1 cup cocoa powder
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 graham cracker pie crust pan
- Optional:
- 1 tbsp of italian syrup (I recommend salted caramel or toasted marshmallow)
- Salt
Steps:
- Chop the chocolate bar and put it into a cup. Fill this cup with your shot of coffee. Stir until the chocolate dissolves into the coffee.
- Empty the tofu and the coffee mixture into a large bowl.
- Use a mixer on a medium/low setting until the tofu and the coffee mixture combine into a creamy consistency.
- If you so choose, add in the syrup and stir with a spoon.
- Next, add in the cup of sugar and a portion of the cocoa powder.
- Mix by hand with a whisk and slowly add in the cocoa powder in a folding manner.
- It should be a thick, gelatinous consistency. To check, take the whisk out and see if the filling stays stuck to the whisk.
- Once your filling is done, use a spatula to pour/scoop it into the graham cracker pie crust. You can then use the spatula to evenly distribute the filling.
- Leave the pie in the refrigerator for at least three hours, although it is best when left overnight to sit.
- When you take it out, before serving, sprinkle a pinch of salt over the pie if you so choose.
- Enjoy your pie!