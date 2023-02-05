College Cooking: No-bake Chocolate Pie

Baking desserts can be a challenge for college students, especially since using an oven isn’t always an option. But with this no-oven recipe for a creamy and rich chocolate pie, there’s no need to worry. After all, what can go wrong with chocolate?

Ingredients: 

  • 1 shot coffee
  • 1 chocolate bar (your choice for milk vs. dark)
  • 1 package of silken tofu
  • 1 cup cocoa powder
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 graham cracker pie crust pan
  • Optional:
    • 1 tbsp of italian syrup (I recommend salted caramel or toasted marshmallow) 
    • Salt 

Steps:

  1. Chop the chocolate bar and put it into a cup. Fill this cup with your shot of coffee. Stir until the chocolate dissolves into the coffee. 
  2. Empty the tofu and the coffee mixture into a large bowl.
  3. Use a mixer on a medium/low setting until the tofu and the coffee mixture combine into a creamy consistency. 
  4. If you so choose, add in the syrup and stir with a spoon.
  5. Next, add in the cup of sugar and a portion of the cocoa powder. 
  6. Mix by hand with a whisk and slowly add in the cocoa powder in a folding manner.
  7. It should be a thick, gelatinous consistency. To check, take the whisk out and see if the filling stays stuck to the whisk. 
  8. Once your filling is done, use a spatula to pour/scoop it into the graham cracker pie crust. You can then use the spatula to evenly distribute the filling. 
  9. Leave the pie in the refrigerator for at least three hours, although it is best when left overnight to sit. 
  10. When you take it out, before serving, sprinkle a pinch of salt over the pie if you so choose. 
  11. Enjoy your pie!

