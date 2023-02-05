College Cooking: No-bake Chocolate Pie

Baking desserts can be a challenge for college students, especially since using an oven isn’t always an option. But with this no-oven recipe for a creamy and rich chocolate pie, there’s no need to worry. After all, what can go wrong with chocolate?

Ingredients:

1 shot coffee

1 chocolate bar (your choice for milk vs. dark)

1 package of silken tofu

1 cup cocoa powder

1 cup sugar

1 graham cracker pie crust pan

Optional: 1 tbsp of italian syrup (I recommend salted caramel or toasted marshmallow) Salt



Steps: