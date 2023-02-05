BC Students are Eligible to Win Prizes via Survey

Jan. 30 through Feb. 24, Bellevue College students who are 18 or older and currently enrolled for credit have the opportunity to win a wellness basket, or a $100 or $500 Amazon gift card, in a sweepstakes by taking a survey.

The University of Michigan School of Public Health is conducting a national survey about college students’ health and well-being. The purpose of the study is for BC to better understand its students’ mental health, well-being, support sources and more.

Students who complete this 25-minute survey will have a chance to win one of 20 Winter Wellness Baskets and be entered in the Healthy Minds Study National Sweepstakes. The prizes include two $500 Amazon gift cards and ten $100 Amazon gift cards.

If you need assistance or can’t find your invitation, email surveys@bellevuecollege.edu for help.