BC Wellness Center Hosts June Outdoor Events: Overnight Backpacking, Kayaking, and More!

Interested in spending time outdoors and learning about nature? Spending time outdoors isn’t just good for your physical health; it benefits your mental health too! According to The American Psychological Association, connecting with nature has proven benefits such as improved cognitive function, brighter mood, and lower stress. Individuals who spend at least two hours in nature per week have been shown to experience better health and overall well-being.

The BC Wellness Center hosts outdoor excursions each quarter for students to learn about and connect with nature and enhance their overall well-being.

During the month of June, the Wellness Center is hosting outdoor activities, including overnight backpacking and kayaking! All events are only $5.00, gear is available to rent and no prior experience is necessary. The BC Wellness Center also provides helpful information about biking and hiking trails across Washington.

To learn more about these events, visit the BC Wellness Center page.