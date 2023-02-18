BC Hosting Food Drive for Brutus’ Food Pantry

Bellevue College’s very own Food Pantry is currently hosting a food drive. The Brutus’ Food Pantry — named after our beloved bulldog mascot, Brutus — will have a food drive open until March 23. According to the BC FYI, the drive has the goal of supporting “a healthy college community by reducing hunger on campus and connecting students to essential resources.”

Pantry services are open to any individual with a BC ID number — students, faculty and staff. The only required portion of the process involves providing your name and ctcLink ID at check-in. The BC FYI highlights that “[t]he Brutus’ Food Pantry offers free, fresh, and non-perishable food items and hygiene kits to the BC community. Folks are welcome to come once a week for a ‘shopping experience’ in which they can pick up items as need[ed] from a list of available supplies. Additionally, anyone can stop in daily during our normal workhours for snack items. In addition to meeting your immediate food needs, we can connect students with other off-campus resources that can provide more long-term support.”

The food drive currently accepts donations of non-perishable, non-expired food items. To donate, students can drop food items off at the Bulldog Pantry located in U217. Additionally, students can find Food Drive drop boxes on the first floor of the U-Building, the first floor of the C-Building, the front of the library and the front of the bookstore.

If you are unable to make it in person but would still like to contribute to the drive, there is a dedicated Amazon Wish List where you can make a contribution. “Financial contributions allow us more flexibility to purchase the items our students need/want.” Additionally, students may also donate to the Bellevue College Foundation. To donate to the pantry, click or enter Bulldog Pantry in the Designation box on the site.

The following items are needed for Brutus’ Food Pantry: