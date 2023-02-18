BC Hosting Information Session for the Business Transfer Program to UW-Tacoma on Feb 28.

Many Bellevue College students transfer to four-year universities. BC students can get Direct Transfer Agreements when getting their Associates in Arts and Sciences, Business, Math Education, Music and Science. This agreement is possible through the Intercollege Relations Commission, and you can find the list of universities that participate in the Direct Transfer Agreements here.

BC’s associate’s degree in business allows students to earn their degree and transfer to a public state university to earn a bachelor’s degree in business. This program holds 1,400 majors and is the largest Business Transfer Program in the state, with most of the students transferring to the Foster School at the University of Washington. When specifically considering transferring to UW Tacoma, students can find the course equivalencies on this chart.

The BC University Transfer Center has many resources for students who want to transfer, such as quarterly transfer fairs, workshops, information sessions, academic advisors and university admissions professionals as speakers.

On Feb. 28 from 1 to 2 p.m., BC will be hosting an information session about the Business Transfer Program to UW Tacoma over Teams as a part of the Speakers Series. This series includes 60-minute sessions where the speakers discuss opportunities to transfer to higher education. The director of the Undergraduate Program of the Milgard School of Business, Stan Emert, and BC Business Transfer Program advisor Dr. MariaPaula McPherson will speak about the Bachelor of Business Degree, the application, prerequisite courses, financial aid, student life and internships. If you have further questions about the UW Tacoma Transfer Information Session or the BC transfer program, contact Cesar Rangel.